prep/121022/basketball/boys/results_merged

Boys basketball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33

Lincoln East 73, Columbus 31

Lincoln High vs. Kearney

Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45

Lincoln Northeast 96, Omaha Buena Vista 24

Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39

Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 44, Gothenburg 41

Ainsworth 51, West Holt 46

Amherst 74, Loomis 33

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Fullerton

Arcadia/Loup City vs. Gibbon

Archbishop Bergan vs. Brownell Talbot

Aurora vs. Columbus Lakeview

Axtell 63, Overton 36

Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Clarkson/Leigh

Bayard 85, Banner County 38

Bennington 70, Elkhorn North 63

Bloomfield 47, Winside 35

Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51

Burwell vs. Ravenna

Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34

Central City 62, Centura 48

Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42

Cozad vs. Hershey

Creighton 45, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Crofton vs. Boyd County

Crete 66, Northwest 40

Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42

Doniphan-Trumbull 40, Hastings St. Cecilia 35

Dorchester vs. BDS

DC West 63, Fort Calhoun 39

Elgin/PJ 41, Plainview 39

Elkhorn 50, Norris 48

Elm Creek 41, SEM 28

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Auburn

Fairbury 50, Milford 34

Falls City SH 56, Friend 46

Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38

Freeman 57, Filmore Central 31

Fremont vs. Omaha Westview

Garden County vs. Morrill

Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron

Hartington CC 81, O'Neill 52

Heartland vs. Exeter-Milligan

Hemingford vs. Bridgeport

High Plains Community vs. McCool Junction

Hot Springs, S.D. 39, Alliance 37

Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/LHF

Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31

Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29

Laurel-C-C 66, Tri County Northeast 27

Lourdes CC 54, H-TR-S 42

Mead 75, Palmyra 64

Meridian vs. Cross County

Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33

Minden vs. Broken Bow

Nebraska City vs. Arlington

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender

Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43

Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Central

Omaha Skutt vs. North Platte

Osceola vs. Hampton

Osmond-Randolph vs. Wynot

Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha North 45

Paxton 64, Brady 22

Perkins County vs. Kimball

Pierce vs. Boone Central

Blair 53, Plattsmouth 33

Pleasanton vs. Hi-Line

Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18

Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63

Scotus CC vs. Grand Island CC

Shelby-Rising City vs. Giltner

Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51

Sidney vs. Chase County

Silver Lake vs. Elba

Sioux County 39, Minatare 28 

South Loup vs. Cambridge

South Platte vs. Leyton

South Sioux City 62, Vermillion, S.D. 50

Southwest vs. Medicine Valley

St. Edward vs. Palmer

Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11

Summerland 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 35

Tri County vs. Southern

Valentine vs. Todd County, SD

Wahoo 66, Wayne 37

Wakefield vs. Battle Creek

Weeping Water vs. Omaha Christian

Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

CREIGHTON PREP 45, LINCOLN PIUS X 33

Lincoln Pius X 14 --33 
Creighton Prep12 13 12 --45 

Lincoln Pius X--Searcey 6, Schauer 6, Anderson 5, Kelly 4, Brass 4, Kessler 4, Humm 3, Bartek 1.

Creighton Prep--Jones 16, Riechl 10, Claussen 6, Newbill 6, Knight 3, Hubner 3, Parker 1.

LINCOLN EAST 73, COLUMBUS 31 

Columbus 12 --31 
Lincoln East 28 17 24 --73 

Columbus--Stats not available.

Lincoln East--Tempelmeyer 13, Townsley 13, Toomey 11, Mick 8, Melessa 7, Sand 7, Hamilton 5, Johnson 4, Christensen 3, Dak 2.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 51, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45

Lincoln Lutheran 13 16 14 --51 
Lincoln Christian 10 11 14 10 --45 

Lincoln Lutheran--Hager 16, Puelz 13, Schmidt 9, Ringler 6, Lebo 3, Duitsman 2, May 2.

Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 17, Hansen 14, Feauto 6, Hohlen 3, Cuciti 2, Bash 2, Coke 1.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 76, GRAND ISLAND 39

Lincoln Southwest 16 13 23 24 --76 
Grand Island  14 --39 

Lincoln Southwest--Love 17, Frager 16, Carpenter 8, Reynolds 8, Smith 7, Helms 5, Chamberlain 4, Lam 4, Nagel 4, Rahe 2, Mcgovern 1.

Grand Island--Stats not available.

