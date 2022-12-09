prep/121022/basketball/boys/results_merged

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Creighton Prep 45, Lincoln Pius X 33
Lincoln East 73, Columbus 31
Lincoln High vs. Kearney
Lincoln Lutheran 51, Lincoln Christian 45
Lincoln Northeast 96, Omaha Buena Vista 24
Lincoln Southwest 76, Grand Island 39
Millard North 50, Lincoln Southeast 40, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 44, Gothenburg 41
Ainsworth 51, West Holt 46
Amherst 74, Loomis 33
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Fullerton
Arcadia/Loup City vs. Gibbon
Archbishop Bergan vs. Brownell Talbot
Aurora vs. Columbus Lakeview
Axtell 63, Overton 36
Bancroft-Rosalie vs. Clarkson/Leigh
Bayard 85, Banner County 38
Bennington 70, Elkhorn North 63
Bloomfield 47, Winside 35
Norfolk Catholic 62, Bishop Neumann 51
Burwell vs. Ravenna
Centennial 37, Sandy Creek 34
Central City 62, Centura 48
Cody-Kilgore 48, Arthur County 42
Cozad vs. Hershey
Creighton 45, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Crofton vs. Boyd County
Crete 66, Northwest 40
Diller-Odell 59, Sterling 42
Doniphan-Trumbull 40, Hastings St. Cecilia 35
Dorchester vs. BDS
DC West 63, Fort Calhoun 39
Elgin/PJ 41, Plainview 39
Elkhorn 50, Norris 48
Elm Creek 41, SEM 28
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Auburn
Fairbury 50, Milford 34
Falls City SH 56, Friend 46
Lawrence-Nelson 52, Franklin 38
Freeman 57, Filmore Central 31
Fremont vs. Omaha Westview
Garden County vs. Morrill
Gordon-Rushville vs. Chadron
Hartington CC 81, O'Neill 52
Heartland vs. Exeter-Milligan
Hemingford vs. Bridgeport
High Plains Community vs. McCool Junction
Hot Springs, S.D. 39, Alliance 37
Howells-Dodge vs. Humphrey/LHF
Johnson-Brock 68, Falls City 31
Kearney Catholic 50, Ord 29
Laurel-C-C 66, Tri County Northeast 27
Lourdes CC 54, H-TR-S 42
Mead 75, Palmyra 64
Meridian vs. Cross County
Millard West 43, Omaha Benson 33
Minden vs. Broken Bow
Nebraska City vs. Arlington
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender
Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43
Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha Central
Omaha Skutt vs. North Platte
Osceola vs. Hampton
Osmond-Randolph vs. Wynot
Papillion-La Vista South 48, Omaha North 45
Paxton 64, Brady 22
Perkins County vs. Kimball
Pierce vs. Boone Central
Blair 53, Plattsmouth 33
Pleasanton vs. Hi-Line
Potter-Dix 68, Creek Valley 18
Scottsbluff 71, Worland, Wyo. 63
Scotus CC vs. Grand Island CC
Shelby-Rising City vs. Giltner
Shelton 78, Kenesaw 51
Sidney vs. Chase County
Silver Lake vs. Elba
Sioux County 39, Minatare 28
South Loup vs. Cambridge
South Platte vs. Leyton
South Sioux City 62, Vermillion, S.D. 50
Southwest vs. Medicine Valley
St. Edward vs. Palmer
Stuart 63, Twin Loup 11
Summerland 82, Niobrara/Verdigre 35
Tri County vs. Southern
Valentine vs. Todd County, SD
Wahoo 66, Wayne 37
Wakefield vs. Battle Creek
Weeping Water vs. Omaha Christian
Alma 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39
CREIGHTON PREP 45, LINCOLN PIUS X 33
|Lincoln Pius X
|7
|14
|5
|7
|--
|33
|Creighton Prep
|8
|12
|13
|12
|--
|45
Lincoln Pius X--Searcey 6, Schauer 6, Anderson 5, Kelly 4, Brass 4, Kessler 4, Humm 3, Bartek 1.
Creighton Prep--Jones 16, Riechl 10, Claussen 6, Newbill 6, Knight 3, Hubner 3, Parker 1.
LINCOLN EAST 73, COLUMBUS 31
|Columbus
|6
|12
|4
|9
|--
|31
|Lincoln East
|28
|17
|24
|4
|--
|73
Columbus--Stats not available.
Lincoln East--Tempelmeyer 13, Townsley 13, Toomey 11, Mick 8, Melessa 7, Sand 7, Hamilton 5, Johnson 4, Christensen 3, Dak 2.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 51, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45
|Lincoln Lutheran
|13
|8
|16
|14
|--
|51
|Lincoln Christian
|10
|11
|14
|10
|--
|45
Lincoln Lutheran--Hager 16, Puelz 13, Schmidt 9, Ringler 6, Lebo 3, Duitsman 2, May 2.
Lincoln Christian--Hovendick 17, Hansen 14, Feauto 6, Hohlen 3, Cuciti 2, Bash 2, Coke 1.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 76, GRAND ISLAND 39
|Lincoln Southwest
|16
|13
|23
|24
|--
|76
|Grand Island
|7
|9
|9
|14
|--
|39
Lincoln Southwest--Love 17, Frager 16, Carpenter 8, Reynolds 8, Smith 7, Helms 5, Chamberlain 4, Lam 4, Nagel 4, Rahe 2, Mcgovern 1.
Grand Island--Stats not available.