prep/010723/basketball/boys/results_merged

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39
Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56
Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76
Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington 47, Raymond Central 43
Auburn 52, Palmyra 29
BDS 34, Giltner 20
Boys Town 66, Bishop Neumann 53
Crete 38, Gering 35
Exeter-Milligan at Shelby-Rising City
Falls City SH 42, Diller-Odell 32
Freeman 60, Johnson Co. Central 25
Scottsbluff 62, Waverly 49
Sterling 42, HTRS 39
Sutton 29, Centennial 26, OT
Syracuse 43, Louisville 41
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 77, Overton 42
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15
Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60
Arcadia/Loup City at Central City
Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49
Brady at Mullen
Cambridge 60, Southwest 32
CWC at Anselmo-Merna
Cody-Kilgore at North Central
Columbus Lakeview 38, Northwest 34
Cornerstone Christian 64, Whiting, Iowa 22
Cozad at Ogallala
Creighton Prep 75, Omaha Westview 43
Creighton at Boyd County
Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance
East Butler 75, Palmer 28
Elkhorn 53, Plattsmouth 50
Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48
Falls City at Lourdes CC
Fremont at Columbus
Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27
Heartland at Fullerton
Hemingford 54, Minatare 20
Hershey 55, Maxwell 47
Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Holdrege 69, Broken Bow 47
Homer at Archbishop Bergan
Howells-Dodge 64, Humphrey SF 44
Hyannis at South Platte
Kearney Catholic 56, GICC 47
Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Kimball 73, Banner County 21
L-C-C 51, Winnebago 49
Lewiston 63, Cedar Bluffs 15
Malcolm 73, Scotus Central Catholic 54
Maywood-HC 55, Paxton 20
McCook 46, Gothenburg 39
Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18
Minden at Ainsworth
Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Nebraska Christian at Central Valley
Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35
Norfolk Catholic 51, Battle Creek 30
North Platte SP 67, Perkins County 30
O’Neill at Boone Central
Oakland-Craig at Stanton
Omaha Central at Omaha South
Omaha Gross 58, Ralston 55
Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41
Omaha Skutt 76, Omaha Roncalli 53
Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41
Ord 34, Gibbon 24
Papillion-La Vista South 50, Millard West 44
Plainview 77, Neligh-Oakdale 53
Platteview 72, Bennington 59
Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 49
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Red Cloud 59, Harvard 22
Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland
Sandy Creek 32, St. Paul 29
Schuyler at Aurora
S-E-M 55, Axtell 38
Silver Lake at Blue Hill
Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41
St. Edward at Santee
Summerland 39, West Holt 18
Thayer Central 66, Superior 44
Twin River at David City
Wakefield at Walthill
Wallace 48, Arthur County 33
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central
Wynot at Guardian Angels CC
Yutan 53, Mead 26
AUBURN 52, PALMYRA 29
Auburn 10 10 13 19 — 52
Palmyra 7 10 3 9 — 29
Auburn—Stats not available.
Palmyra—Fitzpatrick 16, Brekel 8, Erhart 3, Pope 2.
FREEMAN 60, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 25
Freeman 18 18 16 8 — 60
Johnson Co. Central 4 10 6 5 — 25
Freeman—Ruse 18, Delhay 9, H. Vetrousky 7, T. Vetrousky 7, Niles 7, Buss 3, Reed 3, Mahler 2, Jennings 2, Skaarnes 2.
Johnson Co. Central—Jones 6, Cruz 6, Swanson 6, Speckmann 4, Schuster 3.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 46, GRAND ISLAND 39
Lincoln Northeast 7 10 18 11 — 46
Grand Island — 39
Lincoln Northeast—Winn 24, Bazil 9, Lang 5, Weatherholt 4, Rathje 2, Thach 2.
Grand Island—stats not available.
LINCOLN PIUS X 65, NORTH PLATTE 56
North Platte 8 13 17 18 — 56
Lincoln Pius X 11 18 19 17 — 65
North Platte—Johnston 20, Kelley 15, Shea 8, Hauch 6, Kinkaid 4, Gifford 3.
Lincoln Pius X—Kessler 15, Drake 13, Anderson 11, Searcey 9, Humm 6, Brass 6, Kelly 5.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 78, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 76
Lincoln Southeast 22 22 25 7 — 76
Lincoln Southwest 21 13 20 24 — 78
Lincoln Southeast—Stats not available.
Lincoln Southwest—Stats not available.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 63, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46
Lincoln Lutheran 7 13 17 9 — 46
Omaha Concordia 19 17 15 12 — 63
Lincoln Lutheran—Lebo 2, DeBoer 2, Duitsman 6, Hager 10, Schmidt 7, Ringler 2, Puelz 15, Jurgens 2.
Omaha Concordia—stats not available.
SUTTON 29, CENTENNIAL 26, OT
Sutton 7 6 4 7 5 — 29
Centennial 10 4 8 2 2 — 26
Sutton—Huxoll 17, Baumert 5, Herndon 3, Bergen 2, Jones 2 .
Centennial—Zimmer 8, Gumaer 4, Ehlers 3, Nisly 3, Richters 3, Slawnyk 3, Rathjen 2.
SYRACUSE 43, LOUISVILLE 41
Syracuse 4 9 15 15 — 43
Louisville 5 9 8 19 — 41
Syracuse—Shanks 14, Janssen 12, Vollertsen 10, Parde 5, Brammier 2.
Louisville—Luellen 25, Pierce 5, Biesterfeld 3, Hoefener 3, Powles 3, Albert 2.
Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Freeman 40, Parkview Christian 39
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27
Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26
Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 17
Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 51, Palmyra 28
BDS 54, Giltner 13
Centennial 38, Sutton 30
Crete 38, Gering 35
Falls City SH 46, Diller-Odell 31
Raymond Central 52, Arlington 34
Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33
Shelby-Rising City 48, Exeter-Milligan 36
Sterling 56, HTRS 26
Syracuse 35, Louisville 14
Wahoo 37, Norris 36
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 57, Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance 19
Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34
Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47
Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 46
Aurora 46, Schuyler 11
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35
Bloomfield at Ponca
Boone Central 50, O’Neill 22
Brady at Mullen
Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36
Cambridge 42, Southwest 36
Central City 57, Arcadia/Loup City 21
Cody-Kilgore at North Central
Cornerstone Christian at Whiting, Iowa
Cozad at Ogallala
Creek Valley at Hemingford
Creighton at Boyd County
East Butler 57, Palmer 34
Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33
Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30
Falls City at Lourdes CC
Fremont 41, Columbus 35
Gibbon at Ord
Gothenburg 42, McCook 38
Grand Island CC 46, Kearney Catholic 41
Hartington-Newcastle at Winside
Heartland 40, Fullerton 39
Hershey 67, Maxwell 32
Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Humphrey SF 52, Howells-Dodge 47
Council Bluffs Jefferson, Iowa 35, Nebraska City 22
Kimball 43, Banner County 18
Laurel-C-C 41, Winnebago 24
Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16
Maywood-HC 38, Paxton 22
Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12
Millard West 62, Papillion-La Vista South 54
Minden 68, Ainsworth 40
Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6
Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33
North Platte SP 47, Perkins County 43
Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26
Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31
Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40
Omaha Burke at Omaha North
Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43
Omaha Gross 58, Ralston 43
Omaha Marian 68, Omaha Westview 28
Omaha Skutt 71, Omaha Roncalli 13
Overton 39, Amherst 36
Pierce at Wayne
Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale
Potter-Dix at Bayard
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26
Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28
S-E-M 54, Axtell 28
Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30
South Platte 63, Hyannis 25
Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26
St. Edward at Santee
St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
Superior 54, Thayer Central 39
Twin River at David City
Valentine at Gordon-Rushville
Wakefield at Walthill
Wallace 45, Arthur County 32
Weeping Water at Conestoga
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16
Wynot at Guardian Angels CC
Yutan at Mead
AUBURN 51, PALMYRA 28
Auburn 15 10 4 22 — 51
Palmyra 2 4 14 8 — 28
Auburn—Swanson 21, Binder 12, Baltensperger 9, Kirkpatrick 6, Maddox 3.
Palmyra—Walter 6, Havranek 4, Martin 4, Myers 4, Ball 3, Boyte 2, Green 2, Schroeder 2, Chambers 1.
CENTENNIAL 38, SUTTON 30
Sutton 5 15 6 4 — 30
Centennial 15 10 3 10 — 38
Sutton—Huxoll 15, Haight 5, Dahlblom 3, Griess 3, R. Robinson 2, Skalka 2.
Centennial—Bargan 15, Horne 9, Naber 9, Krohe 4, Stuhr 1.
FREEMAN 40, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 39
Freeman 8 6 14 12 — 40
Parkview Christian 4 13 3 19 — 39
Freeman—Veerhusen 9, Boyer 7, Haner 7, Mahler 6, Winkle 6, Lenners 3, Hindera 2.
Parkview Christian—Minatti 15, Dos Santos 11, Pastrelio 9, M. Paul 4.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 61, OMAHA CONCORDIA 27
Lincoln Lutheran 15 15 17 14 — 61
Omaha Concordia 6 4 11 6 — 27
Lincoln Lutheran—stats not available.
Omaha Concordia—stats not available.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 55, GRAND ISLAND 26
Lincoln Northeast 13 12 17 13 — 55
Grand Island 9 8 3 6 — 26
Lincoln Northeast—Kh. Phillips 12, Heeren 11, Webb 9, Washington 8, Gutierrez 6, Ash 4, Bader 3, Ki. Phillips 1, Martinez 1.
Grand Island—Kenkel 10, Gawrych 6, McCoy 5, Khor 3, Yusif 2.
LINCOLN PIUS X 61, NORTH PLATTE 17
North Platte 5 0 7 5 — 17
Lincoln Pius X 19 18 19 5 — 61
North Platte—Kaminski 3, Ouderkirk 3, Hansen 6, Uehling 2, Freeze 2, Zurn 1.
Lincoln Pius X—Prichard 3, Sebek 5, Knobbe 3, Lesiak 6, Iburg 6, Ad. Markowski 15, Vedral 5, Av. Markowski 2, Navrkal 6, Hagedorn 8, Wells 2.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 44, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 40
Lincoln Southeast 10 11 11 8 — 40
Lincoln Southwest 12 12 6 14 — 44
Lincoln Southeast—Olds 11, Dak 10, Searcey 9, Long 6, Montoya 4.
Lincoln Southwest—Christensen 12, Rathe 10, Griffin 8, Seymore 6, Noerrligner 4, Bellamy 2, Dostal 2.
RAYMOND CENTRAL 52, ARLINGTON 34
Raymond Central 12 15 20 5 — 52
Arlington 11 10 11 2 — 34
Raymond Central—Cotter 17, Oldfield 10, Masek 9, Lubischer 5, Bos 4, Kopecky 4, Grant 3.
Arlington—Nielsen 9, Wolf 7, Arp 6, Timm 6, O’Daniel 4, Hegemann 2.
SCOTTSBLUFF 36, WAVERLY 33
Scottsbluff 2 11 16 7 — 36
Waverly 7 8 13 5 — 33
Scottsbluff—Burda 10, Laucomer 9, Spady 7, Horne 6, Kelley 3, West 1.
Waverly—Christiansen 12, Radenslaben 5, Kassebaum 5, Tritz 5, Clarke 4, Harms 2.
WAHOO 37, NORRIS 36
Wahoo 8 4 13 12 — 37
Norris 15 8 11 2 — 36
Wahoo—Lausterer 12, Leu 10, Smart 10, Iversen 5.
Norris—Johnson 13, Burbach 10, Piening 3, Rice 3, Sullivan 3, Kirchner 2, Tidball 2.