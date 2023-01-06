 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

prep/010723/basketball/boys/results_merged

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39

Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56

Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 47, Raymond Central 43

Auburn 52, Palmyra 29

BDS 34, Giltner 20

Boys Town 66, Bishop Neumann 53

Crete 38, Gering 35

Exeter-Milligan at Shelby-Rising City

Falls City SH 42, Diller-Odell 32

Freeman 60, Johnson Co. Central 25

People are also reading…

Scottsbluff 62, Waverly 49

Sterling 42, HTRS 39

Sutton 29, Centennial 26, OT

Syracuse 43, Louisville 41

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 77, Overton 42

Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15

Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60

Arcadia/Loup City at Central City

Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49

Brady at Mullen

Cambridge 60, Southwest 32

CWC at Anselmo-Merna

Cody-Kilgore at North Central

Columbus Lakeview 38, Northwest 34

Cornerstone Christian 64, Whiting, Iowa 22

Cozad at Ogallala

Creighton Prep 75, Omaha Westview 43

Creighton at Boyd County

Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance

East Butler 75, Palmer 28

Elkhorn 53, Plattsmouth 50

Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48

Falls City at Lourdes CC

Fremont at Columbus

Hartington-Newcastle 29, Winside 27

Heartland at Fullerton

Hemingford 54, Minatare 20

Hershey 55, Maxwell 47

Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Holdrege 69, Broken Bow 47

Homer at Archbishop Bergan

Howells-Dodge 64, Humphrey SF 44

Hyannis at South Platte

Kearney Catholic 56, GICC 47

Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Kimball 73, Banner County 21

L-C-C 51, Winnebago 49

Lewiston 63, Cedar Bluffs 15

Malcolm 73, Scotus Central Catholic 54

Maywood-HC 55, Paxton 20

McCook 46, Gothenburg 39

Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18

Minden at Ainsworth

Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Nebraska Christian at Central Valley

Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35

Norfolk Catholic 51, Battle Creek 30

North Platte SP 67, Perkins County 30

O’Neill at Boone Central

Oakland-Craig at Stanton

Omaha Central at Omaha South

Omaha Gross 58, Ralston 55

Omaha North 57, Omaha Burke 41

Omaha Skutt 76, Omaha Roncalli 53

Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41

Ord 34, Gibbon 24

Papillion-La Vista South 50, Millard West 44

Plainview 77, Neligh-Oakdale 53

Platteview 72, Bennington 59

Potter-Dix 56, Bayard 49

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Red Cloud 59, Harvard 22

Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland

Sandy Creek 32, St. Paul 29

Schuyler at Aurora

S-E-M 55, Axtell 38

Silver Lake at Blue Hill

Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41

St. Edward at Santee

Summerland 39, West Holt 18

Thayer Central 66, Superior 44

Twin River at David City

Wakefield at Walthill

Wallace 48, Arthur County 33

West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central

Wynot at Guardian Angels CC

Yutan 53, Mead 26

AUBURN 52, PALMYRA 29

Auburn 10 10 13 19 — 52

Palmyra 7 10 3 9 — 29

Auburn—Stats not available.

Palmyra—Fitzpatrick 16, Brekel 8, Erhart 3, Pope 2.

FREEMAN 60, JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 25

Freeman 18 18 16 8 — 60

Johnson Co. Central 4 10 6 5 — 25

Freeman—Ruse 18, Delhay 9, H. Vetrousky 7, T. Vetrousky 7, Niles 7, Buss 3, Reed 3, Mahler 2, Jennings 2, Skaarnes 2.

Johnson Co. Central—Jones 6, Cruz 6, Swanson 6, Speckmann 4, Schuster 3.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 46, GRAND ISLAND 39

Lincoln Northeast 7 10 18 11 — 46

Grand Island — 39

Lincoln Northeast—Winn 24, Bazil 9, Lang 5, Weatherholt 4, Rathje 2, Thach 2.

Grand Island—stats not available.

LINCOLN PIUS X 65, NORTH PLATTE 56

North Platte 8 13 17 18 — 56

Lincoln Pius X 11 18 19 17 — 65

North Platte—Johnston 20, Kelley 15, Shea 8, Hauch 6, Kinkaid 4, Gifford 3.

Lincoln Pius X—Kessler 15, Drake 13, Anderson 11, Searcey 9, Humm 6, Brass 6, Kelly 5.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 78, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 76

Lincoln Southeast 22 22 25 7 — 76

Lincoln Southwest 21 13 20 24 — 78

Lincoln Southeast—Stats not available.

Lincoln Southwest—Stats not available.

OMAHA CONCORDIA 63, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46

Lincoln Lutheran 7 13 17 9 — 46

Omaha Concordia 19 17 15 12 — 63

Lincoln Lutheran—Lebo 2, DeBoer 2, Duitsman 6, Hager 10, Schmidt 7, Ringler 2, Puelz 15, Jurgens 2.

Omaha Concordia—stats not available.

SUTTON 29, CENTENNIAL 26, OT

Sutton 7 6 4 7 5 — 29

Centennial 10 4 8 2 2 — 26

Sutton—Huxoll 17, Baumert 5, Herndon 3, Bergen 2, Jones 2 .

Centennial—Zimmer 8, Gumaer 4, Ehlers 3, Nisly 3, Richters 3, Slawnyk 3, Rathjen 2.

SYRACUSE 43, LOUISVILLE 41

Syracuse 4 9 15 15 — 43

Louisville 5 9 8 19 — 41

Syracuse—Shanks 14, Janssen 12, Vollertsen 10, Parde 5, Brammier 2.

Louisville—Luellen 25, Pierce 5, Biesterfeld 3, Hoefener 3, Powles 3, Albert 2.

Girls basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Freeman 40, Parkview Christian 39

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Omaha Concordia 27

Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 17

Lincoln Southwest 44, Lincoln Southeast 40

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 51, Palmyra 28

BDS 54, Giltner 13

Centennial 38, Sutton 30

Crete 38, Gering 35

Falls City SH 46, Diller-Odell 31

Raymond Central 52, Arlington 34

Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33

Shelby-Rising City 48, Exeter-Milligan 36

Sterling 56, HTRS 26

Syracuse 35, Louisville 14

Wahoo 37, Norris 36

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance 57, Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance 19

Anselmo-Merna 56, CWC 37

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Twin Loup 34

Arapahoe 52, Medicine Valley 47

Archbishop Bergan 63, Homer 46

Aurora 46, Schuyler 11

Bellevue East 67, Omaha Westside 35

Bloomfield at Ponca

Boone Central 50, O’Neill 22

Brady at Mullen

Broken Bow 38, Holdrege 36

Cambridge 42, Southwest 36

Central City 57, Arcadia/Loup City 21

Cody-Kilgore at North Central

Cornerstone Christian at Whiting, Iowa

Cozad at Ogallala

Creek Valley at Hemingford

Creighton at Boyd County

East Butler 57, Palmer 34

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33

Elm Creek 50, Loomis 30

Falls City at Lourdes CC

Fremont 41, Columbus 35

Gibbon at Ord

Gothenburg 42, McCook 38

Grand Island CC 46, Kearney Catholic 41

Hartington-Newcastle at Winside

Heartland 40, Fullerton 39

Hershey 67, Maxwell 32

Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Humphrey SF 52, Howells-Dodge 47

Council Bluffs Jefferson, Iowa 35, Nebraska City 22

Kimball 43, Banner County 18

Laurel-C-C 41, Winnebago 24

Lewiston 66, Cedar Bluffs 16

Maywood-HC 38, Paxton 22

Millard North 62, Omaha Northwest 12

Millard West 62, Papillion-La Vista South 54

Minden 68, Ainsworth 40

Morrill 54, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 6

Nebraska Christian 44, Central Valley 19

Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33

North Bend Central 52, West Point-Beemer 33

North Platte SP 47, Perkins County 43

Northwest 36, Columbus Lakeview 26

Oakland-Craig 82, Stanton 31

Omaha Benson 49, Norfolk 40

Omaha Burke at Omaha North

Omaha Central 61, Omaha South 43

Omaha Gross 58, Ralston 43

Omaha Marian 68, Omaha Westview 28

Omaha Skutt 71, Omaha Roncalli 13

Overton 39, Amherst 36

Pierce at Wayne

Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale

Potter-Dix at Bayard

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Red Cloud 45, Harvard 26

Sandhills/Thedford 45, Sutherland 28

S-E-M 54, Axtell 28

Silver Lake 43, Blue Hill 30

South Platte 63, Hyannis 25

Southern Valley 51, Bertrand 26

St. Edward at Santee

St. Paul 56, Sandy Creek 28

Summerland 40, West Holt 31

Superior 54, Thayer Central 39

Twin River at David City

Valentine at Gordon-Rushville

Wakefield at Walthill

Wallace 45, Arthur County 32

Weeping Water at Conestoga

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Kenesaw 16

Wynot at Guardian Angels CC

Yutan at Mead

AUBURN 51, PALMYRA 28

Auburn 15 10 4 22 — 51

Palmyra 2 4 14 8 — 28

Auburn—Swanson 21, Binder 12, Baltensperger 9, Kirkpatrick 6, Maddox 3.

Palmyra—Walter 6, Havranek 4, Martin 4, Myers 4, Ball 3, Boyte 2, Green 2, Schroeder 2, Chambers 1.

CENTENNIAL 38, SUTTON 30

Sutton 5 15 6 4 — 30

Centennial 15 10 3 10 — 38

Sutton—Huxoll 15, Haight 5, Dahlblom 3, Griess 3, R. Robinson 2, Skalka 2.

Centennial—Bargan 15, Horne 9, Naber 9, Krohe 4, Stuhr 1.

FREEMAN 40, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 39

Freeman 8 6 14 12 — 40

Parkview Christian 4 13 3 19 — 39

Freeman—Veerhusen 9, Boyer 7, Haner 7, Mahler 6, Winkle 6, Lenners 3, Hindera 2.

Parkview Christian—Minatti 15, Dos Santos 11, Pastrelio 9, M. Paul 4.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 61, OMAHA CONCORDIA 27

Lincoln Lutheran 15 15 17 14 — 61

Omaha Concordia 6 4 11 6 — 27

Lincoln Lutheran—stats not available.

Omaha Concordia—stats not available.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 55, GRAND ISLAND 26

Lincoln Northeast 13 12 17 13 — 55

Grand Island 9 8 3 6 — 26

Lincoln Northeast—Kh. Phillips 12, Heeren 11, Webb 9, Washington 8, Gutierrez 6, Ash 4, Bader 3, Ki. Phillips 1, Martinez 1.

Grand Island—Kenkel 10, Gawrych 6, McCoy 5, Khor 3, Yusif 2.

LINCOLN PIUS X 61, NORTH PLATTE 17

North Platte 5 0 7 5 — 17

Lincoln Pius X 19 18 19 5 — 61

North Platte—Kaminski 3, Ouderkirk 3, Hansen 6, Uehling 2, Freeze 2, Zurn 1.

Lincoln Pius X—Prichard 3, Sebek 5, Knobbe 3, Lesiak 6, Iburg 6, Ad. Markowski 15, Vedral 5, Av. Markowski 2, Navrkal 6, Hagedorn 8, Wells 2.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 44, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 40

Lincoln Southeast 10 11 11 8 — 40

Lincoln Southwest 12 12 6 14 — 44

Lincoln Southeast—Olds 11, Dak 10, Searcey 9, Long 6, Montoya 4.

Lincoln Southwest—Christensen 12, Rathe 10, Griffin 8, Seymore 6, Noerrligner 4, Bellamy 2, Dostal 2.

RAYMOND CENTRAL 52, ARLINGTON 34

Raymond Central 12 15 20 5 — 52

Arlington 11 10 11 2 — 34

Raymond Central—Cotter 17, Oldfield 10, Masek 9, Lubischer 5, Bos 4, Kopecky 4, Grant 3.

Arlington—Nielsen 9, Wolf 7, Arp 6, Timm 6, O’Daniel 4, Hegemann 2.

SCOTTSBLUFF 36, WAVERLY 33

Scottsbluff 2 11 16 7 — 36

Waverly 7 8 13 5 — 33

Scottsbluff—Burda 10, Laucomer 9, Spady 7, Horne 6, Kelley 3, West 1.

Waverly—Christiansen 12, Radenslaben 5, Kassebaum 5, Tritz 5, Clarke 4, Harms 2.

WAHOO 37, NORRIS 36

Wahoo 8 4 13 12 — 37

Norris 15 8 11 2 — 36

Wahoo—Lausterer 12, Leu 10, Smart 10, Iversen 5.

Norris—Johnson 13, Burbach 10, Piening 3, Rice 3, Sullivan 3, Kirchner 2, Tidball 2.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Future of bowl season, CFP analysis, Nebraska recruiting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News