prep/010423/basketball/boys/results_merged

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Dorchester
Parkview Christian 66, Lincoln Christian 52
Wahoo 80, Lincoln Lutheran 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 58, Fairbury 39
Centennial 42, Heartland 35
Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas
Cross County at Osceola
David City at East Butler
Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City SH 38
Freeman 72, Southern 31
Hastings at Norris, ppd
Johnson-Brock 55, Lourdes CC 22
Palmyra 72, Sterling 32
Wilber-Clatonia 54, Syracuse 51, OT
York at Schuyler, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd.
Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd.
Bellevue West at Council Bluffs AL, Iowa
Bennington 69, Ralston 49
Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.
Broken Bow at McCook, ppd.
CWC at Twin Loup, ppd.
Cambridge at Norton, Kan, ppd.
Centura at Sutton
Chadron at Hot Springs, S.D.
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County, ppd.
Elkhorn North at Bellevue East
Falls City 52, Nebraska City 46
Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.
Hampton at Heartland Lutheran
Hastings at Norris
Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D., ppd.
Lewiston 52, Meridian 47
Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd.
Louisville at Plattsmouth
Lutheran Northeast at Wakefield, ppd.
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson
Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Medicine Valley at Wallace, ppd.
Mount Michael 55, Elkhorn 35
North Central at Burke, S.D.
Omaha Concordia 55, Yutan 23
Osmond-Randolph at Cedar Catholic, ppd.
Platteview 59, Omaha Roncalli 46
Pleasanton at Silver Lake
Ponca at Crofton, ppd.
Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd.
Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan. 42
Santee at Boyd County, ppd.
Sidney at Gering
Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
South Loup at Hershey, ppd.
Southern Valley 58, Franklin 56
Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.
St. Edward at Elba
St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd.
Summerland at Plainview
S-E-M at Sandhills Valley
Tri County 67, Friend 43
Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Central City, ppd.
Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun
Winnebago at O’Neill
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd.
Wood River at Amherst, ppd.
CENTENNIAL 42, HEARTLAND 35
Heartland 3 14 11 7 — 35
Centennial 17 8 8 9 — 42
Heartland—Peters 12, Arbuck 6, Wetjen 5, Quiring 4, H. Regier 3, J. Regier 3, Maltsberger 2.
Centennial—Nisly 21, Ehlers 6, Zimmer 6, Hirschfeld 5, Rathjen 2, Richters 2.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 43, FALLS CITY SH 38
Falls City SH 6 6 13 13 — 38
Elmwood-Murdock 8 5 13 17 — 43
Falls City SH—Simon 14, Kiethley 8, Dunn 5, Stice 5, Nelson 4, Froeschl 2.
Elmwood-Murdock—Coleman 10, Rust 10, Mans 8, Fletcher 7, Wilson 5, Clements 2, Mommens 1.
EXETER-MILLIGAN 44, DILLER-ODELL 35
Diller-Odell 6 13 6 10 — 35
Exeter-Milligan 8 9 10 17 — 44
Diller-Odell—Sutton 14, Morgan 10, Warren 4, Wendland 3, Engelman 2, Vitosh 2.
Exeter-Milligan—Due 13, Krupicka 10, Payne 7, Milton 6, Ai. Vavra 3, An. Vavra 3, B. Kallhoff 2.
FREEMAN 72, SOUTHERN 31
Southern 4 13 11 3 — 31
Freeman 17 18 26 11 — 72
Southern—Saathoff 14, Pruneda 9, Meece 5, Ames 2, C. Warford 1.
Freeman—Ruse 25, Jennings 8, Niles 8, T. Vetrovsky 8, H. Vetrovsky 7, Delhay 6, E. Buss 3, O. Buss 3, Jurgens 3, Anderson 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 66, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 52
Parkview Christian 18 17 14 17 — 66
Lincoln Christian 17 8 11 16 — 52
Parkview Christian—Kachalouski 14, Pittman 16, Ulrich 10, Simonson 13, Stabler 2, Reide 11.
Lincoln Christian—Hohlen 2, Cuciti 15, Hovendick 19, Penrod 3, Hansen 6, Feauto 5, Witt 2.
WAHOO 80, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 46
Wahoo 12 27 19 22 — 80
Lincoln Lutheran 7 10 10 19 — 46
Wahoo—Glock 13, Hancock 12, Nelson 14, Powers 8, Grandgenett 7, Simon 6, Brigham 2, Kasischke 7, Simons 3, Simon 8.
Lincoln Lutheran—Lebo 5, DeBoer 6, Duitsman 4, Stewell 2, Hager 6, Ringler 4, Fiddler 1, Puelz 12, Jurgens 6.
WILBER-CLATONIA 54, SYRACUSE 51, OT
Syracuse 12 10 11 12 6 51
Wilber-Clatonia 14 5 15 11 9 54
Syracuse—Shanks 19, Janssen 8, Zoller 8, Vollertsen 7, Parde 5, Brammier 4.
Wilber-Clatonia—Palmer 22, Skleba 11, Kuhlmann 7, Zajicek 7, Pulliam 5, Vazquez 2.
Girls basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Dorchester 38, College View 25
Lincoln Christian 38, Parkview Christian 23
Lincoln High 76, Omaha Burke 31
Wahoo 37, Lincoln Lutheran 25
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 56, Fairbury 19
Centennial 48, Heartland 12
Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas
Cross County 38, Osceola 24
David City 56, East Butler 23
Diller-Odell 61, Exeter-Milligan 42
Falls City SH 40, Elmwood-Murdock 31
Hastings at Norris, ppd.
North Bend Central 76, Raymond Central 36
Sterling 42, Palmyra 27
Syracuse 56, Wilber-Clatonia 19
York at Schuyler, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd.
Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D., ccd.
Bellevue West at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa
Bennington 50, Ralston 12
Blair at Archbishop Bergan, ppd.
Bloomfield at Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.
Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.
Broken Bow at McCook, ppd.
CWC at Twin Loup
Cambridge at Norton, Kan.
Centura at Sutton
Chadron 50, Hot Springs, S.D. 24
Doniphan-Trumbull at Nebraska Christian
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County
Elkhorn South at Norfolk
Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne
Falls City 50, Nebraska City 14
Freeman 45, Southern 28
Friend at Tri County
Garden County at Bayard
Gibbon at Shelton, ccd.
Hampton 50, Heartland Lutheran 29
Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.
Humphrey/LHF at Stanton, ppd.
Lewiston 44, Meridian 43
Logan View/SS at DC West, ppd.
Lourdes CC 43, Johnson-Brock 35
Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson
Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Medicine Valley at Wallace
Niobrara/Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale
North Central at Burke, S.D.
Omaha Mercy 40, Brownell Talbot 23
Osmond-Randolph at Hartington CC, ppd.
Platteview 42, Omaha Roncalli 31
Plattsmouth 31, Louisville 16
Pleasanton at Silver Lake
Ponca at Crofton, ppd.
Potter-Dix at Perkins County, ppd.
Red Cloud 51, Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan. 42
S-E-M at Sandhills Valley
Santee at Boyd County
Sidney 53, Gering 41
Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
South Loup at Hershey, ppd.
Southern Valley 53, Franklin 9
Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.
St. Edward at Elba
St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic, ppd.
Stuart at Creighton
Summerland at Plainview
Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Central City, ppd.
Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
Wayne at Bancroft-Rosalie
West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun
Winnebago at O’Neill
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington, ppd.
Wood River at Amherst, ppd.
Yutan 65, Omaha Concordia 32
CENTENNIAL 48, HEARTLAND 12
Heartland 3 2 6 1 — 12
Centennial 5 14 17 12 — 48
Heartland—Klein 3, Oswald 3, Boehr 2, Carr 2, Goertzen 2.
Centennial—Naber 12, Bargen 11, Payne 11, Horne 8, Wambold 3, Sams 2, Galavez 1.
CROSS COUNTY 38, OSCEOLA 24
Cross County 11 19 3 5 — 38
Osceola 0 7 13 4 — 24
Cross County—L. Peterson 12, Anderson 11, Dickey 9, Kelley 3, E. Peterson 3.
Osceola—Sunday 5, Sa. Boden 4, Theis 4, Hoffmann 3, Wieseman 3, Recker 2, Prososki 2, Si. Boden 1.
DILLER-ODELL 61, EXETER-MILLIGAN 42
Diller-Odell 22 16 12 11 — 61
Exeter-Milligan 14 9 16 3 — 42
Diller-Odell—Duis 3, Parde 3, Hajek 3, Vilda 9, Heidemann 7, Weers 31, Hennerberg 5.
Exeter-Milligan—Krupicka 7, Staskal 7, Oldehoeft 4, Turrubiates 7, Swanson 2.
FALLS CITY SH 40, ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 31
Falls City SH 8 7 9 16 — 40
Elmwood-Murdock 5 16 3 7 — 31
Falls City SH—Eickhoff 10, Witt 13, Lectenberg 2, Wertenberger 11, Keller 4.
Elmwood-Murdock—Bakemeyer 11, Frahm 2, Mans 3, Vogler 8, Zierott 3, Goudie 4.
FREEMAN 45, SOUTHERN 28
Southern 6 5 6 11 — 28
Freeman 8 14 8 15 — 45
Southern—Cooper 14, Troxel 8, Klover 6.
Freeman—Haner 15, Lenners 7, Veerhusen 7, Hindera 6, Mahler 5, Winkle 3, Holland 2.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 38, PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 23
Parkview Christian 1 13 2 7 — 23
Lincoln Christian 8 7 9 14 — 38
Parkview Christian—Paul 2, Minatti 2, Pastrelo 9, Smith 5, Dos Santos 5.
Lincoln Christian—J. Heuser 6, Kassebaum 10, A. Hueser 3, Hohlen 5, Ailes 9, Swan 5.
LINCOLN HIGH 76, OMAHA BURKE 31
Lincoln High 21 26 18 11 — 76
Omaha Burke — — — — — 31
Lincoln High—Hicks-Robinson 3, Thomas 2, Robinson 10, Wiley 11, Hilkemann 6, Harris 16, Brill 12, Jock 16.
Omaha Burke—stats not provided.
NORTH BEND CENTRAL 76, RAYMOND CENTRAL 36
North Bend Central 20 24 20 12 — 76
Raymond Central 8 14 9 5 — 36
North Bend Central—Shaw 2, A. Johnson 2, Burbach 4, Bishop 3, H. Johnson 2, K. Emanuel 24, L. Emanuel 8, Cleveringa 3, Voss 2.
Raymond Central—Cotter 5, Oldfield 2, Kopecky 11, Masek 9, Lubischer 9.
STERLING 42, PALMYRA
Sterling 19 6 6 11 — 42
Palmyra 6 8 7 6 — 27
Sterling—Ricahrdson 21, Lafferty 4, Harms 9, Boldt 8.
Palmyra—Boyte 5, Chambers 6, Havranek 7, Myers 3, Thompson 2, Martin 4.
WAHOO 37, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 25
Wahoo 12 9 7 9 — 37
Lincoln Lutheran 8 4 6 7 — 25
Wahoo—Iversen 7, Lacey 5, Leu 15, Lausterer 2, Smart 6, Kolterman 2.
Lincoln Lutheran—Wahl 4, Luebbe 4, Young 10, Wohlgemath 4, Ernshmeyer 3.
BEATRICE 56, FAIRBURY 19
Fairbury 6 2 2 9 — 19
Beatrice 16 15 20 5 — 56
Fairbury—M. Ohlde 8, I. Ohlde 4, Friesen 3, Starr 2, Vocelka 2.
Beatrice—Hatcliff 17, Jurgens 11, Schwisow 10, Barnard 6, Busboom 5, Gleason 4, Roeder 3.