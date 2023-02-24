Kennadi Williams led the way for Lincoln Southwest with seven of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter against Class A No. 4 Bellevue West to secure a 47-39 upset win.

It was a stunning win for the Silver Hawks, who only gave up three points in the first quarter, but the Thunderbirds' offense woke up to get back down by two at halftime.

Brinly Christensen also was in double figures for the Silver Hawks, scoring 8 of her 10 points in the second half. Naomi White scored 13 points as the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds.

The Silver Hawks are the A-2 district champions and advance to the state tournament next week.

A-7 at Lincoln East: Millard West scored 40 points between the second and third quarter of their 60-50 win at Lincoln East. Norah Gessert and Neleigh Gessert combined to get 25 points for the Wildcats. Lillie Shaw was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 18 points.

C1-3 at Adams Central: No. 3 Adams Central started off fast with a 19-10 run in the first quarter of their 71-54 victory against Syracuse. The Patriots advance to state for the fourth time in five seasons and improve to 24-1.

C1-4 at Wahoo: No. 7 Wahoo trailed at halftime against Battle Creek but came back to win 51-47. The Warriors' offense scored 28 points in the second half, including a Sidney Smart buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter. Sammy Leu was the leading scorer for the Warriors with 17 points.

C1-6 at Malcolm: The No. 8 Clippers went on a 16-8 run in the third quarter against the Trojans in their 44-33 victory. Halle Dolliver recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers. Diamond Sedlak added 14 points.

C1-8 at Milford: Yutan secured an impressive 53-27 victory on the road at No. 10 Milford. The Chieftains went on a 13-2 run in the third quarter and get their record to 22-4.

C2-1 at Columbus Lakeview: No. 1 Crofton was in a battle in the first half against Freeman before pulling away for a 39-21 win. The Falcons were down by one at halftime. The Warriors' defense only gave up six points in the second half. Lexi Wiebelhaus was the leading scorer for the Warriors with nine points.

C2-4 at Oakland-Craig: No. 3 Oakland-Craig went on a 10-3 run in the fourth quarter to beat Lincoln Lutheran 43-33. Sadie Nelson was the leading scorer for the Knights with 22 points. Erika Young had a team-high eight points for the Warriors. Chaney Nelson added 17 points for Oakland-Craig.

D1-5 at Elmwood-Murdock: The No. 5 Knights' defense was stout in their 54-29 win versus the Jets. Sterling didn't make a field goal for the entire first half. The Knights went on an 11-0 run between the end of the second quarter and start of the third quarter. Elmwood-Murdock improved to 21-5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

B-6 at York: Seward took down No. 7 York 48-47 on the road. Ryan Seevers had 18 points for the Dukes, but it wasn't enough. The Bluejays extend their winning streak to three games and are 14-11.