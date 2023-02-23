Barret Boesiger scored 28 points for Class B No. 8 Norris, but his final basket helped the Titans defeat No. 5 Crete in the B-1 subdistrict final 63-61 in double overtime Thursday at Crete.

The Titans had an opportunity at the end of regulation and again in the first overtime for the winning shot, but the third time was the charm as Boesiger put in a layup with six seconds remaining.

"It was a great high school basketball game," Norris head coach Jimmy Motz said. "Unfortunately, someone had to come out on the short end of it. Crazy game. Both teams played hard. I don't know what to say, (we) kept battling and found a way."

Norris freshman Chris Garner added 14 points for the Titans.

B-2 at Waverly: The Vikings went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils in their 56-42 victory. Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson had a combined 26 points for Plattsmouth, but it wasn't enough.

B-6 at York: Finn Hochstein scored 12 points with 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to help Seward win 45-38 against Hastings. The Bluejays improve to 13-11 for the season and will play York in the subdistrict final on Friday.

C1-1 at Auburn: No. 8 Auburn had a shutdown defense to propel past Syracuse 43-19. The Bulldogs only gave up more than three points in one quarter. Skyler Roybal had a game-high 13 points for the Bulldogs.

C1-4 at Wahoo: The No. 1 Warriors (23-1) avenged its only loss Thursday with a 54-32 victory over No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (23-2). Kamron Kasischke scored eight of his 15 points in the second quarter on a Warriors' 18-4 run.

C2-1 at Freeman: No. 1 Freeman got a big help from Carter Ruse with 11 of his 13 points coming in the fourth quarter to avoid upset with a 39-35 victory over No. 5 Tri County Thursday. Carter Siems scored a game-high 15 points for Tri County.

C2-2 at Elmwood-Murdock: After leading by six at the end of the third quarter, Yutan survived against Elmwood-Murdock 39-37. Drake Trent was the Chieftains leading scorer with 9 points. Owen Sutter chipped in with 8 points.

C2-8 at Cross County: Cross County shot 15-of-30 from the field to defeat Aquinas 51-42. The Cougars offense was led by Ashton Seim with his game-high 25 points. The Cougars get to 20-4 for the season.

D2-3 at Raymond Central: No. 1 Parkview Christian were led by Maurice Reide who scored 30 points in their 71-58 win against Osceola. The Patriots had a 10-point lead at halftime and didn't allow the comeback attempt. Viktar Kachalouski scored in double figures with adding 21 points. The Patriots move on and extend their winning streak to 10 games.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A-6 at Lincoln North Star: Saliesha Gray poured in a game-high 17 points and No. 8 Lincoln North Star made quick work of Fremont Thursday. The 16th win for Lincoln North Star is the most in a season by North Star. The Navigators opened the first quarter on a 23-7 run and pulled away from the Tigers with a 12-3 run to begin the second half. Sarah Gatwech added 11 points as North Star shot 11-of-19 inside the arc and 14-of-17 from the free throw line. North Star, whose game was postponed to Thursday, will face No. 7 Lincoln Pius X at Pius X Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for a chance at the state tournament.