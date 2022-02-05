Postseason contenders Southwest, East fall short against state tournament regulars

With only two-plus weeks of regular-season basketball remaining, it’s that point in the season where every win comes at a premium, especially for teams on the edge of hosting a district or setting themselves up to make the state tournament.

Both Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest had golden opportunities Saturday to prove themselves against two of the state’s elite Class A programs, but neither team managed to secure an upset win. Lincoln Southwest pushed No. 3 Millard North to the limit but fell 57-53. while No. 2 Bellevue West handled No. 10 East comfortably, 84-52.

On the road in Omaha, Southwest (11-7) held Millard North (17-2) to its lowest-scoring game of the season in a physical, defensive battle that required all of the Silver Hawks’ contributors to step up. Junior Rylan Smith (11 points) and senior Ben Hunzeker (nine) led Southwest in scoring as usual, but several role players contributed during a frantic second half.

After Southwest trailed 20-19 at halftime, Grant Mielak, Jamison Focht and Braden Frager combined for 18 second-half points as the Silver Hawks countered every Mustang run with one of their own. Some clutch buckets from Mielak late in the fourth quarter gave Southwest the ball trailing 55-53 with 30 seconds left to play, but a great look for Hunzeker at the basket was denied by one of Jasen Green’s signature blocks.

“We had the ball right where we wanted it, but he just made an all-state kind of play,” Southwest coach Alex Bahe said.

The Silver Hawks entered Saturday’s game as the No. 9 team in Class A wild-card points, meaning a heavily weighted win over Millard North could have put them in a position to potentially host a district tournament.

Instead, yet another hard-fought game against a top-10 opponent ended in defeat, pushing Southwest’s record to 1-5 against top-10 teams this season. Four of those five losses have come by six points or fewer, showing how close this Southwest team is to being a consistent Class A contender.

“All in all, I thought the effort was fantastic; we turned it over too much in the first half and didn’t have a good shooting night, but our defense helped us withstand all that,” Bahe said. “We put the ball in the right spots but just didn’t get it to go tonight, which is frustrating.”

The other participant in each of the past two Class A championship games, Bellevue West (18-2), had an easier go of things in its Saturday matchup, a 32-point win over Lincoln East (10-7).

The Thunderbirds began the game with an offensive intensity that East tried, but failed, to match during a 12-6 Bellevue West run over the first two minutes of the game. While Bellevue West cooled down over the course of the first half, the Thunderbirds’ length and defensive rotations led to East swinging the ball around the perimeter rather than driving it for much of the contest.

Coming off a 61-55 loss to No. 8 Lincoln Pius X less than 20 hours earlier, it was understandable that East couldn’t keep up with Bellevue West’s lightning-quick offense. Carter Tempelmeyer led the Spartans with 12 points as 10 different players scored in the loss.

Luckily for these two contenders, they’ll have another opportunity soon to score some much-needed wins and wild-card points. Both teams have several days to recover before Southwest hosts East on Friday with only three regular-season games remaining after that.

When his Spartans hit the court again, head coach Jeff Campbell is hoping that their difficult weekend will lead to some adjustments and a late-season push.

“We’re going to have to learn something (from the losses), because if we haven’t, then it’s been a waste,” Campbell said. “This afternoon, it was kind of a focus issue in terms of recognizing what our strengths are against a really quick athletic team and figuring out what style of basketball we have to play to counter that.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

