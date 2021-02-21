Postseason comes quickly for local boys basketball teams that started season three weeks late

Lincoln Pius X has been able to move beyond the late start and post a 17-2 record, taking a No. 4 ranking in Class A into districts. But it was far from smooth sailing for the Thunderbolts at the beginning against the teams with the three-week head start.

Six of the Thunderbolts’ first eight games were against fellow Class A Lincoln schools facing similar issues. But in the second game of the season, Pius X needed a late comeback to get past No. 10 Gretna 40-36. Against its next opponent outside the city on Jan. 12, Pius X played top-ranked Bellevue West on even terms for a half before the Thunderbirds pulled away to an 82-65 win.

“Gretna had been playing for a couple weeks and it was just our second game, and it showed. It was a really tight game, and we were fortunate to win,” Pius X senior guard Sam Hoiberg said. “As we’ve played, we’ve gotten into it. We’ve played really hard in practice and I think that’s made up for it.”

Pius X coach Brian Spicka felt like his team was "fighting an uphill battle early in the season."