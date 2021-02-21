Postseason comes quickly for local boys basketball teams that started season three weeks late

Better late than never.
That’s the approach the boys basketball coaches in Lancaster County had to take as their programs were forced by local government officials to sit idle for three weeks in November and early December for a COVID-19 pause while schools in the other 92 counties in Nebraska surged ahead with their winter sports seasons.
As the regular season comes to a close, there are still residual effects from the shutdown for the local teams that finally got started practicing the Monday after the opening weekend of games in December.
With the lost practices and games, “it’s feeling right now what you feel like more at the middle or end of January, but it’s go-time now,” said Southwest coach Alex Bahe, whose Silver Hawks (7-10) finish regular season play Monday at home against Lincoln High.
“I think it’s the loss of practices that really hurt,” added Bahe, whose team suffered the worst rash of injuries this season of any squad he’s ever coached in his career, and the casualties included two of the Silver Hawks’ stars in junior guard Ben Hunzeker and sophomore guard Rylan Smith, both of whom missed significant time.
“Just like the other coaches in the city, we’d like to have those practices back,” Bahe added. “We had a really good offseason, a really good fall, as best you could in the COVID environment, and then not being able to hit the ground running at the beginning was tough. I’m sure a lot of the Lincoln teams feel the same way.”
Lincoln Pius X has been able to move beyond the late start and post a 17-2 record, taking a No. 4 ranking in Class A into districts. But it was far from smooth sailing for the Thunderbolts at the beginning against the teams with the three-week head start.
Six of the Thunderbolts’ first eight games were against fellow Class A Lincoln schools facing similar issues. But in the second game of the season, Pius X needed a late comeback to get past No. 10 Gretna 40-36. Against its next opponent outside the city on Jan. 12, Pius X played top-ranked Bellevue West on even terms for a half before the Thunderbirds pulled away to an 82-65 win.
“Gretna had been playing for a couple weeks and it was just our second game, and it showed. It was a really tight game, and we were fortunate to win,” Pius X senior guard Sam Hoiberg said. “As we’ve played, we’ve gotten into it. We’ve played really hard in practice and I think that’s made up for it.”
Pius X coach Brian Spicka felt like his team was "fighting an uphill battle early in the season."
“It was hard to get any rhythm when you play your first two games right before Christmas, take five days off for the moratorium and jump right into the HAC (Heartland Athletic Conference) Tournament,” said Spicka, whose team also went 10 days without a game after the Bellevue West loss because contests against both Lincoln High and Omaha Bryan were canceled on Jan. 15 and 16, respectively.
“I think we’re starting to get a little bit more flow and rhythm, but it’s taken a little bit. Ultimately, we feel like we have a pretty good shot to be able to make some noise (in the postseason).”
Hoiberg thinks the late start may benefit the Thunderbolts as the season extends into the state tournament in March.
Because of the three-week delay, “we’re not at our peak yet, which is a good thing,” Hoiberg said. “We want to peak at the right time, and maybe this kept us from peaking too early.”