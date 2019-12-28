Pospisil finds three-point footing to lead Neumann to tourney title; Wahoo girls hold off Seward

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the help of Pospisil’s offensive explosion, Bishop Neumann built a 10-point lead before Lexington’s Nick Saiz knocked down a pair of threes to cut the lead to four.

“When the other team knows you’re ahead, it’s going to get chaotic, so you have to know how you’re going to handle that,” Weiss said.

The Cavaliers not only handled the chaos, they embraced it, as a key breakaway steal and dunk from Teagan Ahrens put the game out of reach. Each team had just four players score. Saiz led all players with 23 points, while Joe Fisher had 20 for Neumann. Pospisil added 17 and Ahrens had 12 for the Cavaliers.

Wahoo girls 59, Seward 52

After a slow offensive start in which the Warriors scored just nine points in the first quarter, Wahoo came alive late to defeat Seward 59-52 in the final of the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament.

Wahoo (6-2) trailed by six points early in the second quarter but became more aggressive on offense to end the half, taking a 25-22 lead into the break. However, Seward (2-5) showed its own offensive might when Hannah Benedict and Addison Smith combined for four three-pointers in the third quarter.