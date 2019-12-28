Pospisil finds three-point footing to lead Neumann to tourney title; Wahoo girls hold off Seward

WAHOO — In a physical, defense-heavy holiday tournament final, it took the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team more than three quarters to finally make its first three-pointer of the game.
It couldn’t have come at a better time.
Leading by just three points in the fourth quarter, Taylen Pospisil hit a trio of threes in the span of two minutes, part of a 13-point fourth quarter for the senior. The long-awaited outside presence gave Class C-1 No. 6 Bishop Neumann the decisive edge it needed to overcome Class B No. 10 Lexington 55-46 and win the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament on Saturday.
The first half was a tale of opposite philosophies. Lexington (7-2) looked to push the ball with pace and knock down outside shots, and Bishop Neumann (6-1) set screen after screen to free up its interior presence. Lexington took a slim 26-22 lead into the halftime break.
“A team like Lexington, they love running up and down the court, but when you make them slow down, move it around and play a game in the 40s and low 50s, that’s the game we want to play against a great team,” Bishop Neumann coach Mike Weiss said.
Directly out of the break, Dau Mach hit a three to extend Lexington’s lead to seven, but it wouldn’t last for long. The tenacious Cavalier defense held Lexington scoreless for the next seven minutes, going on a 12-0 run, which put Bishop Neumann up 36-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
With the help of Pospisil’s offensive explosion, Bishop Neumann built a 10-point lead before Lexington’s Nick Saiz knocked down a pair of threes to cut the lead to four.
“When the other team knows you’re ahead, it’s going to get chaotic, so you have to know how you’re going to handle that,” Weiss said.
The Cavaliers not only handled the chaos, they embraced it, as a key breakaway steal and dunk from Teagan Ahrens put the game out of reach. Each team had just four players score. Saiz led all players with 23 points, while Joe Fisher had 20 for Neumann. Pospisil added 17 and Ahrens had 12 for the Cavaliers.
Wahoo girls 59, Seward 52
After a slow offensive start in which the Warriors scored just nine points in the first quarter, Wahoo came alive late to defeat Seward 59-52 in the final of the Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament.
Wahoo (6-2) trailed by six points early in the second quarter but became more aggressive on offense to end the half, taking a 25-22 lead into the break. However, Seward (2-5) showed its own offensive might when Hannah Benedict and Addison Smith combined for four three-pointers in the third quarter.
Trailing 40-39, Wahoo turned to its consistent source of offense throughout the game, senior Kendal Brigham. She made a three to open the quarter, followed by a layup. After Taylor Luben added a steal and layup of her own, the Warriors had a 46-40 lead and never looked back.
“It did take us a little bit to get going. I thought once we finally got an inside presence, it relaxed the outside to take some good shots. That really settled us a little bit,” Wahoo coach Linda Walker said.
Brigham added another three to extend the lead to 10 points with over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, part of her game-high 25 points. Wahoo's Kelsie Sears also found success in the high post, scoring 10 of her 13 points in the second half. Seward made seven second-half threes, as well.