Poor first quarter dooms Lincoln East, but Spartans still challenge No. 4 Millard North in 73-66 loss

“I’m disappointed that we lost, but happy because I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to grow from a loss like this,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “It took us a quarter to understand how fast and physical Millard North can be, and then we responded pretty well.”

The Spartans’ leading scorer this season, junior Carter Tempelmeyer, kept his team in the game during a much-improved second half from East. Tempelmeyer scored 18 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, and his last four made field goals all came from three-point range as the Spartans slowly chipped away at the lead.

While Tempelmeyer has scored at a high rate all season long, other Spartans are starting to emerge as scorers as well. Three other players, Malachi Coleman, Jared Townsley and Connor Hamilton, finished with 10 points apiece. Hamilton’s contribution was particularity impressive as he filled in for starting guard Joe Marfisi, who left the game in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face.

Hamilton recently returned from injury, as did Coleman after a stellar football season. Coleman will be a big factor for the Spartans down the stretch, and he showed off his athleticism with strong post moves on offense and physical defense.