Poor first quarter dooms Lincoln East, but Spartans still challenge No. 4 Millard North in 73-66 loss

OMAHA — Basketball games may be four quarters long, but they can be won or lost in just one quarter.
Going up against defending Class A state champion Millard North, the Lincoln East boys basketball team’s inability to match the Mustangs’ first-quarter intensity proved to be the difference. Despite trailing by as much as 19 points, East outscored Millard North in each of the game’s final three quarters as it cut the deficit to just five points late in the fourth quarter.
Class A No. 4 Millard North still managed to hang on to a 73-66 win over Lincoln East on Saturday at North.
It may be a mostly new roster compared to last year’s state-title winners, but this year’s Millard North (6-0) team is no less hungry or athletic on the basketball court. Put simply, the Mustangs came out firing against Lincoln East (4-2), finding senior forward and Creighton commit Jasen Green for several pick-and-roll buckets early in the game.
All eight Mustang scorers recorded baskets during the first half, and the result of the early intensity was a 27-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Spartan defense soon got its bearings, though, as the Mustangs scored just nine points in the second quarter and failed to shoot the ball as effectively throughout the remainder of the game.
“I’m disappointed that we lost, but happy because I think there’s a lot of opportunity for us to grow from a loss like this,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “It took us a quarter to understand how fast and physical Millard North can be, and then we responded pretty well.”
The Spartans’ leading scorer this season, junior Carter Tempelmeyer, kept his team in the game during a much-improved second half from East. Tempelmeyer scored 18 of his game-high 29 points in the second half, and his last four made field goals all came from three-point range as the Spartans slowly chipped away at the lead.
While Tempelmeyer has scored at a high rate all season long, other Spartans are starting to emerge as scorers as well. Three other players, Malachi Coleman, Jared Townsley and Connor Hamilton, finished with 10 points apiece. Hamilton’s contribution was particularity impressive as he filled in for starting guard Joe Marfisi, who left the game in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face.
Hamilton recently returned from injury, as did Coleman after a stellar football season. Coleman will be a big factor for the Spartans down the stretch, and he showed off his athleticism with strong post moves on offense and physical defense.
“He (Coleman) provided some athleticism and a spark for us, along with some other guys who came off the bench,” Campbell said.
Green led Millard North in scoring with 19 points while David Harmon and Neal Mosser also finished with double-digit scoring at 14 and 13 points, respectively. While the first-quarter struggles put Lincoln East in a hole it couldn’t recover from, the Spartans ended up playing Millard North the closest any opponent has all season, including a 13-point win by the Mustangs over No. 2 Omaha Westside.
Millard North certainly has the look of a state-title contender once again, and that also means Lincoln East has the quality needed to hang with the best in Class A.
“Our guys did a nice job adjusting throughout the game; we ended up throwing a lot of things at our players that we hadn’t necessarily practiced, including playing a zone (defense),” Campbell said. “It’s definitely still December, so we’re still trying to figure things out and find ways to improve.”
