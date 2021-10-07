Pius X's Hastreiter commits to play hoops at SDSU

Jack Hastreiter is going to be a Jackrabbit. Will his twin brother be following him?

The Lincoln Pius X forward announced his commitment Thursday night to play basketball at South Dakota State.

His pledge comes less than a month after SDSU extended an offer.

The 6-foot-7 Hastreiter averaged 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in limited minutes for the Thunderbolts last winter, but his recruiting stock rose during the summer while playing with Lincoln Supreme.

His twin brother, Sam, who also stands at 6-7, has Division I offers, including ones from Omaha and South Dakota State.

