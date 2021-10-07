 Skip to main content
Pius X's Hastreiter commits to play hoops at SDSU
  Updated
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southeast, 2.17

Lincoln Pius X's Jack Hastreiter (left) drives to the basket for a layup against Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget in the first half Feb. 17 at Southeast High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Jack Hastreiter is going to be a Jackrabbit. Will his twin brother be following him?

The Lincoln Pius X forward announced his commitment Thursday night to play basketball at South Dakota State.

His pledge comes less than a month after SDSU extended an offer.

The 6-foot-7 Hastreiter averaged 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in limited minutes for the Thunderbolts last winter, but his recruiting stock rose during the summer while playing with Lincoln Supreme.

His twin brother, Sam, who also stands at 6-7, has Division I offers, including ones from Omaha and South Dakota State.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

