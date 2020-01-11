Pius X uses 32-point outburst in fourth quarter to pull away from Northeast

The Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team may have put together its highest-scoring game of the season, but it was also one of the closest challenges to the Thunderbolts' unbeaten record.
Lincoln Northeast took a tie game into the fourth quarter, but a 32-point fourth quarter propelled Pius X to the 84-69 victory.
After the first quarter, it looked like Pius X (11-0) might end up cruising to an easy victory. Northeast’s offense showed its usual strength, keeping the game tight, but a trio of three-pointers from Sam and Charlie Hoiberg opened up a 25-11 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Instead of seizing its early advantage, Pius X came out flat in the second quarter, allowing Northeast to go on an 11-2 run as Connor Renard began to assemble his team-high 22 points. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts went five minutes before scoring a field goal, a stark contrast to their first-quarter effort.
“The ball moved a lot more and we got more open shots (in the first quarter),” Pius X head coach Brian Spicka said. “The ball kind of stuck a little bit more in the second quarter, and because of that we started to get not as many quality shots and more turnovers.”
After trailing by five points at halftime, Northeast intensified its efforts in the third quarter. Pierce Bazil was held scoreless in the first half but erupted for a 12-point third quarter as the Rockets tied the game, 52-52, before the fourth quarter.
For Pius X, the final period was precisely what the doctor ordered. Kolbe Rada and Sam Hoiberg hit back-to-back threes within 40 seconds, creating a lead that held for the rest of the game. Rada completed a key four-point play midway through the quarter, and a relentless Thunderbolt offense poured in the points to secure the victory.
“We finished really well, we were aggressive to the basket, they had to pressure us, and we were able to shake loose a couple times,” Spicka said.
All but three of Pius X’s 84 points came from four players as Rada (25 points), Sam Hastreiter (21), Sam Hoiberg (20) and Charlie Hoiberg (15) carried the load offensively.
“We usually get a lot more chipped in from other guys, but a few of the things they (Northeast) were doing allowed for those guys in particular to have good shots so we took advantage of that,” Spicka said.
Lincoln Pius X girls 56, Lincoln Northeast 29
Second-ranked Lincoln Pius X overcame a slow start to defeat Lincoln Northeast 56-29 and improve to 10-0. The Thunderbolts scored 20 points in the third quarter to match their entire first-half total. Alexis Markowski scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second half. Addison Markowski made four three-pointers for the Thunderbolts, while McKenna Minter led the Rockets with 11 points.