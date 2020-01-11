Pius X uses 32-point outburst in fourth quarter to pull away from Northeast

The Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team may have put together its highest-scoring game of the season, but it was also one of the closest challenges to the Thunderbolts' unbeaten record.

Lincoln Northeast took a tie game into the fourth quarter, but a 32-point fourth quarter propelled Pius X to the 84-69 victory.

After the first quarter, it looked like Pius X (11-0) might end up cruising to an easy victory. Northeast’s offense showed its usual strength, keeping the game tight, but a trio of three-pointers from Sam and Charlie Hoiberg opened up a 25-11 lead after the opening eight minutes.

Instead of seizing its early advantage, Pius X came out flat in the second quarter, allowing Northeast to go on an 11-2 run as Connor Renard began to assemble his team-high 22 points. Meanwhile, the Thunderbolts went five minutes before scoring a field goal, a stark contrast to their first-quarter effort.

“The ball moved a lot more and we got more open shots (in the first quarter),” Pius X head coach Brian Spicka said. “The ball kind of stuck a little bit more in the second quarter, and because of that we started to get not as many quality shots and more turnovers.”