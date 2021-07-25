 Skip to main content
Pius X teammates Markowski, Aschoff will be on opposite sides for NCA all-star game
Lincoln Pius X vs. North Platte, 3.5

Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (center) and Jillian Aschoff (right) enjoy a happy moment on the bench in the closing minutes against North Platte at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2020. Pius X won the opening-round game.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

For three seasons, Alexis Markowski and Jillian Aschoff formed the state's best center-point guard combination in girls basketball.

The Lincoln Pius X duo will be on the opposite sides of the court when the Nebraska Coaches Association girls all-star game takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star.

The boys all-star game will follow at 8 p.m.

Markowski, a Nebraska recruit, and Aschoff, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit, helped lead the Thunderbolts to back-to-back Class A state championships.

The girls game will also feature two other Division I recruits in Weeping Water's Grace Cave (Omaha) and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (Nebraska).

The boys game will feature Lincoln North Star's Kwat Abdelkarim and Lincoln East's Carter Glenn.

NET will carry coverage of both games.

Girls rosters

Red team: Cecilia Behrens, Omaha Skutt; Boston Boucher, Wood Rover; Grace Cave, Weeping Water; Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest; Gracie Haneborg, North Platte; Aryannah Harrison, Omaha Marian; Mak Hatcliff, Beatrice; Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Samantha Moore, Mullen; Brianna Stai, Norris; Kali Staples, Broken Bow; Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer. Coaches: Kelly Cooksley, Broken Bow; Jeff Rump, Lincoln Southwest.

Blue team: Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X; Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan; Charli Earth, Fremont; Madalyn Elwood, Bennington; Cece Hacker, Omaha Marian; Avery Kallman, Gretna; Hannah Newton, Crete; Tate Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South; Maddie Portwine, York; Lacey Sprakel, Crofton; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF. Coaches: Bob Hayes, Ponca; John O'Connor, Bennington.

Boys rosters

Red team: Kwat Abelkarim, Lincoln North Star; Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian; Kaleb Brink, Mount Michael; Graham Cassoutt, Papillion-La Vista South; Trey Deveaux, Norris; Greg Brown, Bellevue West; Joey Hylok, Papillion-La Vista; Jack Johnson, Kearney; Ryan Larsen, Millard West; Dane Storer, Paxton; Colton Uhing, Elkhorn; Lucas Vogt, BRLD. Coaches: Bruce Chubick, Omaha South; Michael Baker, Alliance.

Blue team: Cam Binder, Auburn; Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt; Carter Glenn, Lincoln East; Kallan Herman, Norfolk; Dei Jengmer, Grand Island CC; Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo; Bradley Bennett, Mount Michael; Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley; Tyler Riley, Platteview; Tyler Sandoval, Millard North; Brady Timm, Yutan; Cade Wiseman, Sutton. Coaches: Tim Cannon, Millard North; Jon Ladehoff, Sutton.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

