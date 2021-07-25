Pius X teammates Markowski, Aschoff will be on opposite sides for NCA all-star game

For three seasons, Alexis Markowski and Jillian Aschoff formed the state's best center-point guard combination in girls basketball.

The Lincoln Pius X duo will be on the opposite sides of the court when the Nebraska Coaches Association girls all-star game takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at Lincoln North Star.

The boys all-star game will follow at 8 p.m.

Markowski, a Nebraska recruit, and Aschoff, a Nebraska-Kearney recruit, helped lead the Thunderbolts to back-to-back Class A state championships.

The girls game will also feature two other Division I recruits in Weeping Water's Grace Cave (Omaha) and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner (Nebraska).

The boys game will feature Lincoln North Star's Kwat Abdelkarim and Lincoln East's Carter Glenn.

NET will carry coverage of both games.

Girls rosters