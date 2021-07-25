Pius X teammates Markowski, Aschoff will be on opposite sides for NCA all-star game

Blue team: Jillian Aschoff, Lincoln Pius X; Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan; Charli Earth, Fremont; Madalyn Elwood, Bennington; Cece Hacker, Omaha Marian; Avery Kallman, Gretna; Hannah Newton, Crete; Tate Norblade, Papillion-La Vista South; Maddie Portwine, York; Lacey Sprakel, Crofton; Caragan Tietz, BRLD; Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF. Coaches: Bob Hayes, Ponca; John O'Connor, Bennington. Boys rosters Red team: Kwat Abelkarim, Lincoln North Star; Drew Beukelman, Lincoln Christian; Kaleb Brink, Mount Michael; Graham Cassoutt, Papillion-La Vista South; Trey Deveaux, Norris; Greg Brown, Bellevue West; Joey Hylok, Papillion-La Vista; Jack Johnson, Kearney; Ryan Larsen, Millard West; Dane Storer, Paxton; Colton Uhing, Elkhorn; Lucas Vogt, BRLD. Coaches: Bruce Chubick, Omaha South; Michael Baker, Alliance. Blue team: Cam Binder, Auburn; Charlie Fletcher, Omaha Skutt; Carter Glenn, Lincoln East; Kallan Herman, Norfolk; Dei Jengmer, Grand Island CC; Trevor Kasischke, Wahoo; Bradley Bennett, Mount Michael; Ty Nekoliczak, Central Valley; Tyler Riley, Platteview; Tyler Sandoval, Millard North; Brady Timm, Yutan; Cade Wiseman, Sutton. Coaches: Tim Cannon, Millard North; Jon Ladehoff, Sutton.
Here's a look at the Journal Star's 2020-21 girls multi-sport athletes of the year
CeCe Behrens
Omaha Skutt | 5-9 | Sr.
College: Omaha (soccer). Basketball: Earned Class B all-state second-team honors after leading the SkyHawks to the state tournament. She was among the state's top scorers, averaging 15.8 points per contest while shooting 38% from the field. Behrens was also one of the state's top three-point threats (43 made threes) and averaged 5.6 boards per contest.
Soccer: A dynamic forward, she earned first-team Super-State and Class B all-state accolades after netting a school-record 39 goals for the state champion SkyHawks. She was clutch at state, scoring six goals in three matches. Behrens scored five goals against Omaha Mercy, four against Bellevue West and four against Omaha Roncalli.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
Rylee Gray
Elkhorn South | 6-3 | Sr.
College: Nebraska (volleyball). Volleyball: Was named to the Super-State first team and Class A all-state first team at middle blocker after helping lead the Storm to a state championship. She had a career-best 384 kills (4.8 per set), 92 blocks (1.2 per set) and 32 aces. She had a 29-kill match against Papio South. Basketball: Earned honorable-mention honors after averaging a near double-double (9.6 points, 10.4 rebounds) playing in Class A. She finished with 937 career points and 283 career blocks. She shot nearly 50% from the field, and was a threat on the outside (15 threes) as well.
Track and field: Competed in the high jump, recording a leap of 4 feet, 11 inches at districts.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Gracie Haneborg
North Platte | 5-8 | Sr.
College: CU-Colorado Springs (basketball and soccer). Volleyball: Received Class A all-state honorable-mention honors after leading the Bulldogs with 358 digs. Originally a setter, Haneborg moved to libero her sophomore season. Basketball: Was one of the state's best scorers, averaging 18.5 points per contest while earning third-team Super-State and Class A second-team all-state accolades. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.1 steals while posting numerous school records, including career points (1,511).
Soccer: Earned first-team Super-State and Class A all-state honors after igniting the Bulldogs' scoring attack. She finished with 33 goals and 15 assists, and set school records for career goals (75 in three seasons) and match goals (six) while leading North Platte to the state tournament.
LILY SMITH, Omaha World-Herald file photo
Lindsay Krause
Omaha Skutt | 6-3 | Sr.
College: Nebraska (volleyball). Volleyball: Was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain and a two-time Nebraska Gatorade player of the year after leading the state in kills (495) while hitting .475. Ranked the No. 2 overall prospect by PrepVolleyball.com, Krause was part of four state championship teams at Omaha Skutt, and finished her career with 1,449 kills and 135 solo blocks. Fittingly, it was a thunderous kill from Krause that clinched a state title last fall against Norris.
Basketball: Earned Class B all-state second-team honors after averaging 13.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the SkyHawks. She shot 59% from the field. Her season was limited to 15 games due to a knee injury.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Whitney Lauenstein
Waverly | 6-2 | Sr.
College: Nebraska (volleyball). Volleyball: Earned first-team Super-State and first-team all-state accolades after slamming 485 kills (5.6 per set), which ranked second in the state. The Vikings' six-rotation player added a team-best 330 digs, 34 blocks and 30 aces in helping her team reach the Class B state tournament. She recorded 20 kills or more 12 times.
Track and field: Emerged as one of the state's top hurdlers. She won all-class gold in the 300 hurdles in a time of 44.78 seconds at the state meet. She also placed third in the 100 hurdles (:15.00) and finished in a tie for second in the high jump (5-6). She recorded a :14.79 during the 100 hurdle prelims.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Katy Lindner
Pleasanton | 5-11 | Jr.
College: Nebraska-Kearney (volleyball). Volleyball: Was named to the Super-State second team and the Class D-1 all-state honorary captain after she helped guide the Bulldogs to a state championship. She recorded 412 kills (4.9 per set), 65 blocks, 218 digs and 36 aces for the 33-0 Bulldogs. Basketball: Did a bit of it all on the court. Earned first-team all-state honors after after averaging 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.6 steals per contest for a team that finished state runner-up in Class D-1. She shot 56% from the field.
Track and field: Placed fourth in the Class D triple jump with a leap of 34-7¾. She also ran a leg on Pleasanton's 400 relay team, which placed third (:51.77).
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Alexis Markowski
Lincoln Pius X | 6-3 | Sr.
College: Nebraska (basketball). Basketball: Was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain and the Nebraska Gatorade player of the year after averaging 22.3 points and 13 rebounds per contest. She was the most dominating player in the state, and led the Thunderbolts to a 25-0 record and second straight Class A state championship. Her season included a school-record 42 points against Fremont in the HAC Tournament championship game.
Volleyball: Was named to the Class A all-state second team after leading the state tournament-bound Thunderbolts in kills (294) and blocks (94). The senior middle blocker averaged 14.5 kills over the Thunderbolts' final eight matches, including 21 in the first round of the state tournament.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Shayla Meyer
Superior | 6-1 | Jr.
College: Mississippi (volleyball). Volleyball: Was named to the Super-State second team and Class C-2 all-state first team after finishing among the state leaders in kills (475), averaging 6.5 per set. The six-rotation player added 305 digs, 58 blocks and 48 aces. Meyer had a career-high 37 kills against Sutton late in the season. Basketball: Despite drawing extra defensive attention, she earned second-team all-state honors in Class C-2 after averaging 19.2 points per contest. She also added 10.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from the field.
Track and field: Threw her way to all-class gold in the discus with a toss of 138-9 at the state meet. She also qualified for state in the shot put, throwing 36-9½ in her final meet of the season.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Abby Orr
North Platte | 6-2 | Sr.
College: Tennessee-Chattanooga (softball). Softball: Anchored shortstop for the Class A state runner-up Bulldogs. Orr earned Super-State second-team and Class A all-state accolades after hitting .403 with 50 hits, six homers, eight doubles and 29 RBIs. Basketball: Started for the state-bound Bulldogs and received honorable-mention honors after averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 boards and 2.3 blocks per contest.
Soccer: Was named the Super-State first-team goalkeeper after making 202 saves. She tied a school record for career shutouts (26) and was 2-0 in shootouts, including winning a shootout against Class B state champion Omaha Skutt.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Maddie Portwine
York | 6-0 | Sr.
College: Nebraska (track and field). Volleyball: Helped guide the Dukes to the state tournament after finishing second on the team in blocks (56). She also added 101 kills. Basketball: Was named to the Class B all-state first team after averaging a career-best 15.7 points per contest. One of the top guards in the state, she also averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists while keying York's run to the Class B state semifinals. She scored 20 or more points eight times.
Track and field: Earned silver in the 1,600 run at the Class B state meet, finishing in 5:14.96. She also placed fourth in the 3,200 (11:43.80) and was part of the Dukes' third-place 3,200 relay team (9:43.38). She accounted for 19 points as York won a state title.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Britt Prince
Elkhorn North | 5-11 | Fr.
College: Has numerous Division I basketball offers. Cross country: Placed fifth at the Class B state meet in a time of 19:47. She won numerous meets during the season, including the B-2 district meet (19:35). Basketball: Quickly established herself as one of the top players in the state, and earned first-team Super-State honors after leading first-year Elkhorn North to its first state championship. The point guard was named the Class B honorary captain after averaging 22.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. She shot 40% from three-point range and 54% from the field.
Track and field: Placed second in the Class B 800 run, crossing the finish line in 2:18.79. She also was part of the Wolves' gold medal-winning 1,600 relay team (4:00.82) and anchored the 3,200 relay team (9:37.27), which took second.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Here's a look at the Journal Star's 2020-21 boys multi-sport athletes of the year
Devon Jackson
College: Undecided. Football: Omaha Public Schools decided to cancel fall sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jackson stayed true to Burke instead of transferring outside of OPS to play. His recruiting stock grew nationally during the fall without playing a down, and the linebacker has narrowed his choices to five schools — Arizona State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
Track and field: Captured the all-class gold medal in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, winning the Class A races in 10.57 seconds and :21.63, respectively.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Trevor Brown
Waverly | 6-3 | 265 | Jr.
College: Undecided. Football: The first-team Super-State defensive lineman was a huge disruptive force with 32 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. The tackle on offense helped spur a Viking running game that averaged 259 yards per game. Wrestling: Finished as the 285-pound Class B state champion with a 37-1 record.
Track and field: Qualified for the Class B state meet in the shot put and finished 12th.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Cameron Binder
Auburn | 6-1 | 195 | Sr.
College: Nebraska-Kearney (basketball).
Football: Earned C-1 all-state honors as an offensive lineman but was also a standout linebacker for the Bulldogs with 67 solo tackles, 119 total stops and an interception.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Brady Timm
Yutan | 6-0 | 185 | Sr.
College: Doane (basketball). Football: The Class C-2 all-state quarterback passed for 1,296 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed for 799 more yards and eight scores. Basketball: The three-time all-stater led the Chieftains to the C-2 state finals by averaging 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Golf: Was a starter on a Yutan squad that qualified for the Class C state tournament.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Carter Glenn
Lincoln East | 5-11 | 175 | Sr.
College: Nebraska Wesleyan (basketball). Football: The first-team Super-State wide receiver was limited to six games last season, but still finished with 28 catches for 670 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs against state champion Omaha Westside, he had 14 receptions for 123 yards.
Basketball: Played all season with a left shoulder that required surgery after the season but still averaged 19.4 points per game, 3.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds to lead the Spartans to the Class A state tournament. Earned second-team all-state status in Class A and second-team Super-State honors.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
Evan Canoyer
Waverly | 5-9 | 185 | Sr.
College: Cornell (wrestling). Football: A Class B all-stater after rushing for 665 yards and seven touchdowns as a running back, being one of the team’s leading tacklers on defense from his linebacker spot, and handling the punting and kicking duties as well.
Wrestling: Won his second straight Class B state gold medal at 170 pounds and finished with a 46-1 record.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Cole Payton
Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 215 | Sr.
College: North Dakota State (football). Football: Named the Super-State captain and earned first-team honors at quarterback after leading Westside to an undefeated Class A state title. The left-hander completed 61% of his passes for 1,704 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,029 more yards and 17 scores. Payton’s physicality also was utilized at linebacker during the playoffs.
Baseball: Payton hit .282 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 runs batted in. His on-base percentage was .319, and he had a fielding percentage of .985 with just one error all season.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Alex Bullock
Creighton Prep | 6-2 | 180 | Sr.
College: Nebraska (football walk-on). Football: A first-team Super-Stater who had a major impact on both sides of the ball for the Junior Jays. As a defensive back, he had 27 tackles and five interceptions, while at wide receiver he caught 54 passes for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. Basketball: A key reserve player on Creighton Prep’s Class A semifinal state tournament team.
Track and field: Qualified for state in the long jump (finished 13th) with a season-best mark of 22 feet, 5 inches.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Cade Haberman
Omaha Westside | 6-3 | 280 | Sr.
College: Northern Illinois (football). Football: The two-time, first-team Super-Stater took care of things up front both offensively and defensively for the Class A state champion Warriors. On defense, he had 53 tackles (four for losses), a quarterback sack, five QB hurries, two pass breakups and two blocked kicks. Wrestling: Finished third at the Class A state meet in the 285-pound division and racked up a 37-2 record.
Track and field: Took eighth at the Class A state meet in the discus (164-4) and 11th in the shot put.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
TJ Urban
Millard South | 6-1 | 190 | Sr.
College: Air Force (football). Football: Urban was more than just a first-team Super-State quarterback last fall. He rushed for 1,289 yards and 16 touchdowns, and passed for 843 yards and eight scores. He added defensive back duties as well, with 43 tackles (two for losses), two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.
Baseball: The outfielder helped lead the Patriots to the Class A state championship by hitting .322 with five doubles, a pair of triples, 19 RBIs, 13 stolen bases and 29 runs scored. Had an on-base percentage of .423.
Journal Star file photo
Gage Griffith
Aurora | 6-1 | 275 | Jr.
College: Undecided. Football: First-team Class B all-state and second-team Super-Stater as an offensive lineman who helped lead Aurora to the Class B state championship game.
Track and field: Won both the Class B shot put (55-8¼) and discus (174-8) at the state meet.
Grand Island Independent file photo
Logan Moeller
Pierce | 6-0 | 155 | Sr.
College: Wayne State (track and field). Football: The all-state defensive back helped the Bluejays win the Class C-1 state championship with 80 tackles and five interceptions. Also contributed offensively with 14 pass receptions for 387 yards and six touchdowns. Basketball: Played point guard on Pierce’s C-1 state tournament team and averaged eight points and a team-high three assists per game.
Track and field: Captured the Class B long jump (22-6¼) and triple jump (all-class gold medal performance of 46-2½) titles at the state meet.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo
