Pius X's December to remember capped by second straight HAC boys title

Charlie Hoiberg is still relatively new to Nebraska high school boys basketball, but the son of first-year Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg understood the significance of Lincoln Pius X’s final game of the 2019 portion of the season.
The 6-foot junior came off the bench to score a team-high 18 points to lead Class A No. 2 Pius X to a 68-62 win over No. 8 Lincoln North Star on the Navigators’ home floor in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game Tuesday.
With the victory, the Thunderbolts finish the first month of the season 9-0 (including two wins over North Star on its home court) and take home the HAC title for the second straight year in their second season in the conference.
“Honestly, it didn’t feel as big of a deal (before the game) as it does now that we’ve won,” said Hoiberg, who was 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point line, leading a 26-of-49 shooting effort (53%) for the Bolts.
“We want to keep everything even-keel, not make anything too big, stay in the moment and keep our poise,” Hoiberg added. “But obviously this was a big win for us.”
Hoiberg led a balanced scoring attack that always seemed to have an answer when North Star made a run. His twin brother, starting point guard Sam Hoiberg, contributed 16 points, while Kolbe Rada, a Class B all-state guard a year ago, netted 12 despite foul trouble that forced him to sit the final 5:11 of the first half.
The Thunderbolts also got 11 points from 6-3 senior Mitchell Sebek, who took advantage of North Star’s focus defensively on Sam Hoiberg and Rada with drives to the basket. Luke Taubenheim, a 6-2 junior guard, had seven first-half points and, when Rada went out, helped extend Pius X’s seven-point lead to 39-28 at halftime.
“We had guys step up and we had all the confidence in the world for those guys to do that,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team has won 20 games in a row dating back to last year’s Class B state championship run.
“If teams want to try to do some different things against some of our better players, the rest of our guys are going to be able to have chances to score, and they did a really good job of doing that today.”
Pius X led by as many as 15 points in the second half and held a 66-52 advantage with 3:25 left before North Star went on a 10-2 run to end the game.
Junior guards Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown each had four points in the Gators’ final stretch to finish with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Senior post Jared Lopez had 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
“Pius deserves all the credit,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team went 6-3 in December without Super-State senior guard Donovan Williams.
“They have multiple guys who can step up and make shots at any point of the game,” he added. “Both Hoibergs are really good shooting the three in addition to Rada, and today, No. 4 (Sebek) did a really good job of driving at us and finishing. They’re very multifaceted.”
Williams is expected to make his season debut at Lincoln Southeast next Tuesday after being sidelined since April by an ACL injury and surgery. The former Nebraska commit received a scholarship offer from Texas on Tuesday after working out for Texas coach Shaka Smart, who was at North Star in the morning.
Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln East 38: The Knights (6-3) staked out a 32-15 halftime lead and never looked back in downing East (4-6) in the third-place game, their second win over the Spartans this season. Ajantae Hogan scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter to help Southeast build an 18-7 advantage.
Gage Johnson added 11 for the winners. Carter Glenn’s nine points paced the Spartans.
Kearney 68, Lincoln Southwest 66, 2OT: In the consolation semifinal postponed from Monday, Jack Johnson scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the two overtime periods to lead the No. 9 Bearcats (4-3) into the fifth-place game against Grand Island on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Brayton Christensen and Jared Bohrer each netted 20 to pace Southwest (3-5). Bohrer, a 5-11 sophomore guard, had 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer late in regulation that tied it at 52 and forced overtime. Southwest will play Lincoln Northeast in the seventh-place contest at 2 p.m. Thursday.
