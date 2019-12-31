Pius X's December to remember capped by second straight HAC boys title

The Thunderbolts also got 11 points from 6-3 senior Mitchell Sebek, who took advantage of North Star’s focus defensively on Sam Hoiberg and Rada with drives to the basket. Luke Taubenheim, a 6-2 junior guard, had seven first-half points and, when Rada went out, helped extend Pius X’s seven-point lead to 39-28 at halftime.

“We had guys step up and we had all the confidence in the world for those guys to do that,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team has won 20 games in a row dating back to last year’s Class B state championship run.

“If teams want to try to do some different things against some of our better players, the rest of our guys are going to be able to have chances to score, and they did a really good job of doing that today.”

Pius X led by as many as 15 points in the second half and held a 66-52 advantage with 3:25 left before North Star went on a 10-2 run to end the game.

Junior guards Kwat Abdelkarim and Josh Brown each had four points in the Gators’ final stretch to finish with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Senior post Jared Lopez had 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

“Pius deserves all the credit,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team went 6-3 in December without Super-State senior guard Donovan Williams.