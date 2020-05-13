You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pius X matched up with GICC at 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic
View Comments

Pius X matched up with GICC at 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic

{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East boys, 2.7

Lincoln Pius X's Sam Hoiberg (right) passes the ball away from converging Lincoln East defenders Quinton Adams (5) and Brayden McPhail on Feb. 7 at Lincoln Pius X.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln Pius X’s boys basketball team will take on Class C power Grand Island Central Catholic in the 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic set for Feb. 13 at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.

GICC, the Class C-2 state runner-up this past March, graduates just one senior and brings back all five starters next season from a 25-4 team. The Class A Thunderbolts were also young this past season with four of their top five scorers returning from a 16-8 squad that started 11-0.

The other game released Wednesday was Grand Island facing Mount Michael Benedictine.

Four games were announced earlier this spring, headlined by defending Class A state champion Bellevue West playing national power Sunrise Academy and Class A state runner-up Millard North taking on another nationally recognized program, Oak Hill Academy.

The two-time defending champions in C-1 and C-2 — Auburn and BRLD, respectively — will also play each other in February as well Loomis against Mullen.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News