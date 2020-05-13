Pius X matched up with GICC at 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic

Lincoln Pius X’s boys basketball team will take on Class C power Grand Island Central Catholic in the 2021 Heartland Hoops Classic set for Feb. 13 at Grand Island’s Heartland Events Center.
GICC, the Class C-2 state runner-up this past March, graduates just one senior and brings back all five starters next season from a 25-4 team. The Class A Thunderbolts were also young this past season with four of their top five scorers returning from a 16-8 squad that started 11-0.
The other game released Wednesday was Grand Island facing Mount Michael Benedictine.
Four games were announced earlier this spring, headlined by defending Class A state champion Bellevue West playing national power Sunrise Academy and Class A state runner-up Millard North taking on another nationally recognized program, Oak Hill Academy.
The two-time defending champions in C-1 and C-2 — Auburn and BRLD, respectively — will also play each other in February as well Loomis against Mullen.
