Pius X gets team effort — and hot shooting — to hand Omaha Skutt first loss, 54-49

What started out as a game for the big guys in the paint ended up being a night for the shooters when Lincoln Pius X took on Omaha Skutt on Tuesday.

Pius X tied a season high with 11 three-pointers in a 54-49 win against Skutt at Bishop Flavin Gym.

It was the first loss of the season for Class B No. 1 Skutt (14-1), while Class A No. 8 Pius X rolls on with a five-game winning streak.

Pius X led 26-25 at halftime. There was great back-and-forth action in the first half, with both centers going hard inside and big three-pointers for both teams (eight combined).

Skutt has 6-foot-9 center Jake Brack, who finished with 26 points. Pius X also has a 6-9 center in Treyson Anderson, who had eight points and 10 rebounds.

But it was the Bolts’ shooters who won the game, including a monster game off the bench. Pius X junior guard Kellan Humm made five three-pointers and finished with 15 points. In the