 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BOYS HOOPS

Pius X gets team effort — and hot shooting — to hand Omaha Skutt first loss, 54-49

  • Updated
  • 0

What started out as a game for the big guys in the paint ended up being a night for the shooters when Lincoln Pius X took on Omaha Skutt on Tuesday.

Pius X tied a season high with 11 three-pointers in a 54-49 win against Skutt at Bishop Flavin Gym.

It was the first loss of the season for Class B No. 1 Skutt (14-1), while Class A No. 8 Pius X rolls on with a five-game winning streak.

Pius X led 26-25 at halftime. There was great back-and-forth action in the first half, with both centers going hard inside and big three-pointers for both teams (eight combined).

Skutt has 6-foot-9 center Jake Brack, who finished with 26 points. Pius X also has a 6-9 center in Treyson Anderson, who had eight points and 10 rebounds.

But it was the Bolts’ shooters who won the game, including a monster game off the bench. Pius X junior guard Kellan Humm made five three-pointers and finished with 15 points. In the

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nebraska coach Hoiberg talks loss of Bandoumel, previews Northwestern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News