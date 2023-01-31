Pius X boys use fourth-quarter surge to top Kearney; Bolts girls win, too

KEARNEY — If basketball is a game of runs, the Kearney boys basketball team found out on both ends — going on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter Tuesday, and allowing a 13-2 run to start the fourth.

Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X's counter became the difference in a 62-54 Thunderbolt win.

In that late third-quarter surge, Karter Lee and Ben Johnson both hit three-pointers for No. 10 Kearney, sending the home bench and crowd into a frenzy.

"That was as fun a run that's went on in this building this year," Kearney coach Drake Beranek said. "We did great at the end of the third, but Pius came out and whapped a three at the start of the fourth. We needed to make longer possessions and not do quick turnovers offensively."

Pius X remained unfazed. Hardened by a tough schedule, the Bolts remained active and forced turnovers, leading to an offensive surge.

The turnover battle was won in part by communication, boosted by a metaphor Pius X coach Adam Brill does not want his team using in the classroom.

"Something we always tell our kids is Cheat The Test," Brill said. "We're not advocating for this, but when kids walk the hallways if they have a test third period and a buddy who took it in first, they're going to ask him what he did.

"When we talk we become more active and we're anticipating instead of reacting."

The possession changes ended up being the difference, as the teams went blow-for-blow in outside shooting.

"Turnovers were the key for the whole game," Beranek said. "We turned it over in the first half to let them get a lead and again when we got back into it."

Pius X girls 49, Kearney 43

The teams were neck-and-neck heading into the fourth quarter, but Class A No. 6 Pius X finished stronger to win.

Kearney took an early lead in the fourth quarter, riding momentum from a running layup by Kelsey Hatcher at the third-quarter buzzer.

But the early defense that helped Kearney build that lead was unsustainable, and Pius X figured out how to score against the 1-3-1 zone.

"We got the ball to the baseline not necessarily in the corner as much and we were able to attack up from there," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "We did a better job on the offensive boards and got closer shots."

Strong play down low by Sara Iburg and Madelyn Navrkal helped the Thunderbolt advantage, with sharp passing finding the open lanes.

Iburg had a game-high 16 points and Navrkal added 13. With Pius X leading 38-35, Iburg made back-to-back baskets to boost the lead back up to seven.

Rebounding, particularly on free throws, helped the Bolts shut the door on the Bearcats.

"We missed front ends in the first quarter to keep it close," Kearney coach JD Carson said. "Off those misses, they were able to extend it, and we hit some shots but it wasn't in time,"

Tatum Rusher led Kearney with 12 points as seven different Bearcats scored.

Earlier in the game, Kearney flipped the game from a six-point deficit to a five-point lead, using its defensive zone strategy effectively.

"We say all the time stack up those little confidence-building wins," Carson said. "Stack those up on defense, and it hopefully comes over to the offensive side. Unfortunately, tonight, we didn't take full advantage of those transition opportunities,"