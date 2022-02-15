Pius X boys show 'toughness and resiliency' to hang on vs. Southeast

Lincoln Pius X played solid defense down the stretch of a tight ballgame.

Of course, it helps when you have two 6-foot-7 and one 6-foot-6 player out there.

Lincoln Southeast’s Jackson Martin hit a jump shot with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter to cut Pius X’s lead to 43-38. The Thunderbolts were up by 11 points late in the third quarter, and it looked like the Knights were going to cut it to a one-possession game late in the fourth.

No. 8 Pius X wasn’t fazed.

Instead, the Thunderbolts buckled down on defense and made stop after stop. Paired with their defense, Thunderbolt Jared Bohrer went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line over the last couple of minutes to help propel Pius X to a 50-39 win over Lincoln Southeast.

Lincoln Pius X coach Brian Spicka said his guys’ ability to fight through adversity got them the victory.

“We’re starting to show some really good toughness and resiliency,” Spicka said. “Southeast is a good team. … We got a little bit of a lead and knew they were going to have a run on us, and they did. We held it off with some good defensive stops, took care of the ball and finished really well at the free-throw line.”

Thunderbolt Brady Christiansen embodied how Pius X played Tuesday night at home. Christiansen had six points but grabbed a team-high 17 rebounds and dove all over the floor for loose balls. Spicka said that’s the effort that can help his team make noise come districts.

“Just being solid in everything that we’re doing,” Spicka said. “Being very fundamental out there, being physical. It was a very physical game. Credit to Southeast as well for bringing that challenge to us, and we accepted that challenge pretty well out there. Finishing plays with rebounds was very important for us as well.”

Pius X (15-7) was led by Jack Hastreiter who had 15 points. His brother, Sam, added in another 13.

Lincoln Southeast (10-11) came into the game on a four-game winning streak. Taye Moore led Southeast with nine points. Coach Joey Werning said he was proud of how his team fought the top-10 team.

“This is my alma mater,” Werning said. “Definitely wanted us to come out and play hard. That’s kind of the Pius way, so I think I inherited that a little bit. … They matched our physicality, and I think at the end of the day, I thought we didn’t hit shots.”

