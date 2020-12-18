Pius X boys hang their hat on defense in season-opening victory over North Star

Lincoln North Star played Lincoln Pius X on even terms in the first and fourth quarters Friday night.

But it was all the seventh-ranked Thunderbolts in between. Pius X outscored the Class A No. 9 Navigators by 30 points in the second and third quarters combined to claim a 72-43 season-opening boys basketball victory at Bishop Flavin Gym.

After the Lancaster County teams missed the first three weeks of the winter season because of a Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 directive, “We both looked like we’d only had 10 days of practice,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team trailed 12-11 after the opening period.

“But once we settled down and got through some of those first-game jitters, we executed relatively well and we played really good defense,” Spicka added. “Hopefully that’s (defense) something we can hang our hats on, as well as our depth.”

Senior guard Sam Hoiberg, one of three starters back for the Bolts, led the way with 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The 6-footer had 11 in the second quarter and hit all three of his three-point attempts in the period to help Pius X take a 34-21 lead into intermission.