Pius X boys hang their hat on defense in season-opening victory over North Star

Lincoln North Star played Lincoln Pius X on even terms in the first and fourth quarters Friday night.
But it was all the seventh-ranked Thunderbolts in between. Pius X outscored the Class A No. 9 Navigators by 30 points in the second and third quarters combined to claim a 72-43 season-opening boys basketball victory at Bishop Flavin Gym.
After the Lancaster County teams missed the first three weeks of the winter season because of a Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department COVID-19 directive, “We both looked like we’d only had 10 days of practice,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka, whose team trailed 12-11 after the opening period.
“But once we settled down and got through some of those first-game jitters, we executed relatively well and we played really good defense,” Spicka added. “Hopefully that’s (defense) something we can hang our hats on, as well as our depth.”
Senior guard Sam Hoiberg, one of three starters back for the Bolts, led the way with 19 points, 15 of which came in the first half. The 6-footer had 11 in the second quarter and hit all three of his three-point attempts in the period to help Pius X take a 34-21 lead into intermission.
Sam’s twin brother, senior Charlie Hoiberg, took over in the third quarter, netting seven of his 12 points and both three-pointers he tried during that span to leave Pius X with a 60-31 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
Eleven Thunderbolts scored in the game with 6-6 junior Sam Hastreiter rounding out their double-figure scorers with 10.
The senior guard duo of Josh Brown and Kwat Abdelkarim had 11 and 10 points, respectively, to pace North Star, but Pius X’s perimeter defensive pressure and overall height (seven players 6-4 or taller) made things difficult for them. North Star committed 18 turnovers, including 10 in the middle two quarters.
“They (Pius X) play really physical, aggressive defense that really disrupted everything we wanted to do,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “They made it as difficult on Kwat as anyone has in the last three years.
“Once they (Pius X) got their engines fired up, man they were good,” the North Star coach added. “They have as much length as any team in Nebraska, and they can attack you in a number of ways. They’re definitely one of the top five teams in the state.”
North Star’s Brennon Clemmons, a 6-8 sophomore who missed his freshman season because of a broken leg, had 10 points in his first high school varsity game. The Navigators also had two freshmen — Jake Hilkemann and Kajaun Sidney — in their regular rotation.
“I like what we have, but it’s going to take some time for us to put it all together and get some of our young guys experience,” Quattrocchi said.
