Pius X battles, but can't slow down Bellevue West’s offense in 95-68 loss

So, what changed in the second half?

“They made a lot of shots,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka. “We had a few breakdowns defensively, and we did some of that in the first half but we honed in a little bit better on the game plan and the guys started to execute well. I thought offensively we did a really good job but defensively we gave them a few too many open looks.”

The bright spot for Pius X came from Bohrer, a senior transfer from Lincoln Southwest. After scoring 31 points between Pius X’s first three games combined, Bohrer masterfully drove in the lane time and time again for a game-high 30 points this time around. Hastreiter finished with 20 points and senior Brady Christiansen followed with nine.

“They have a ton of size, and Bohrer had a tremendous night tonight,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “They’re a very good basketball team and we had trouble with them in the second quarter when they hurt us bad. But, we hit 12 threes and got running quite a bit, so we shot it well.”