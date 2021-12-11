Pius X battles, but can't slow down Bellevue West’s offense in 95-68 loss

BELLEVUE — In the first half of Saturday's night’s top-five Class A showdown, the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team went blow for blow with perhaps the most talented team in the state.
Unfortunately for the Thunderbolts, it takes a four-quarter effort to take down a team of that caliber, and Pius X only managed two quarters of its best basketball. After heading into the halftime locker room leading by just four points, No. 1 Bellevue West came alive in the second half of a 95-68 win over No. 3 Pius X.
While the final score might not reflect it, there was little separating the two state tournament contenders in the first half. Bellevue West (4-0) pushed the pace as it always does, and Pius X (2-2) matched the Thunderbirds with some quick-hitting offense of their own.
Seniors Jared Bohrer and Sam Hastreiter combined for 26 first-half points, and if not for a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Bellevue West’s Jaden Jackson, Pius X could have gone into halftime down by a single point. Instead, Bellevue West took a 41-37 lead at the break and Pius X never got within striking range again.
Junior guard Josiah Dotzler scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and Pius X’s four-point deficit quickly turned into a 16-point hole.
So, what changed in the second half?
“They made a lot of shots,” said Pius X coach Brian Spicka. “We had a few breakdowns defensively, and we did some of that in the first half but we honed in a little bit better on the game plan and the guys started to execute well. I thought offensively we did a really good job but defensively we gave them a few too many open looks.”
The bright spot for Pius X came from Bohrer, a senior transfer from Lincoln Southwest. After scoring 31 points between Pius X’s first three games combined, Bohrer masterfully drove in the lane time and time again for a game-high 30 points this time around. Hastreiter finished with 20 points and senior Brady Christiansen followed with nine.
In 'a great fight from both teams,' Berrier’s 25-point outburst leads Lincoln Christian past Lincoln Lutheran
“They have a ton of size, and Bohrer had a tremendous night tonight,” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “They’re a very good basketball team and we had trouble with them in the second quarter when they hurt us bad. But, we hit 12 threes and got running quite a bit, so we shot it well.”
South Dakota State recruit William Kyle II scored 14 points and provided a shot-blocking presence on defense, while senior Evan Inselman scored 16 points with the help of many back-door cuts behind the Pius X defense. With Kyle and Inselman as the only two seniors on a youthful roster, Woodard is making sure his whole team gets game action early on.
Ten different Thunderbirds scored baskets against Pius X and Bellevue West got 32 points off the bench, compared to just five for Pius X.
“We’re fortunate enough to have 10 guys who can compete, and sometimes it’s hard figuring out minutes,” Woodard said. “We expect them all to go out and play the same way, getting after it defensively and running the floor.”
After falling 67-55 to Omaha South on Thursday, back-to-back losses have led to a resilient response from the Thunderbolts. Two difficult opponents, Lincoln North Star and Gretna, await next week before the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament begins on Dec. 27.
“We need games like this; we need to be sharp and hardened out there and games like this are going to help us,” Spicka said.
Photos: Lincoln Pius X visits Bellevue West for doubleheader
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West girls, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11
Lincoln Pius X vs. Bellevue West boys, 12.11