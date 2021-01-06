Perimeter skills came first, then the huge growth spurt for Norris all-state forward Deveaux

At 6-foot-6, Norris’ Trey Deveaux is a tough matchup inside for any Class B boys basketball opponent, and the senior’s 17.3 points per game scoring average, 54% shooting from the field and 6.7 rebounds per game reinforces that.

Deveaux, however, has perimeter skills that defenses also have to account for. Not surprising since Deveaux was more than a foot shorter than he is now when he was in middle school.

“I was like 5-5, pretty much everybody on our team was taller than me when I was in middle school,” said Deveaux, a second-team all-stater last season as a 6-4 junior when he helped lead the Titans to a spot in the Class B state tournament.

“I played a lot more on the perimeter then, so I’ve always had the guard skills,” he added. “But after I grew, I could play inside or outside.”

Now the second-ranked Titans (6-0) can use Deveaux wherever he fits best against a specific opponent, especially since they have a pair of 6-5 seniors along with him — Nebraska baseball recruit CJ Hood and Brayson Mueller — who are also scoring threats.