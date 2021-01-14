Parkview Christian's Lual hits buzzer-beating 30-footer to lift Patriots into MUDECAS final

BEATRICE — The game had overtime written all over it.

Mark Lual wanted to rewrite the finish.

The 6-foot-5 Parkview Christian senior banked a 30-foot shot with 1 second remaining to lift the Class D-2 No. 3 Patriots to a 42-39 victory over Freeman in the MUDECAS A Division semifinals Thursday at Beatrice City Auditorium.

"Never in my life," said Lual, when asked if he's ever hit a shot that big. "I just wanted to get the win in the timeout."

Freeman, which trailed most of the game, tied the contest at 39-39 on a three-pointer from the wing by Josiah Wallman.

The Falcons had a chance to win it late, but missed a shot. Parkview Christian's Jaheim Curry got the ball to midcourt and coach Nate Godwin called for a timeout. But there was only 1 second to work with by the time the referee blew the whistle.

Godwin drew up a play for the Patriots' best player. Lual, who finished with a game-high 19 points, rolled out to the top of wing, about 10 feet behind the three-point line, caught the ball, turned and launched.

"We got screen for Jaheim and then pumps out the screen, and I told (Lual), 'You got to left it fly,'" Godwin said.