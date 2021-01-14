Parkview Christian's Lual hits buzzer-beating 30-footer to lift Patriots into MUDECAS final

BEATRICE — The game had overtime written all over it.
Mark Lual wanted to rewrite the finish.
The 6-foot-5 Parkview Christian senior banked a 30-foot shot with 1 second remaining to lift the Class D-2 No. 3 Patriots to a 42-39 victory over Freeman in the MUDECAS A Division semifinals Thursday at Beatrice City Auditorium.
"Never in my life," said Lual, when asked if he's ever hit a shot that big. "I just wanted to get the win in the timeout."
Freeman, which trailed most of the game, tied the contest at 39-39 on a three-pointer from the wing by Josiah Wallman.
The Falcons had a chance to win it late, but missed a shot. Parkview Christian's Jaheim Curry got the ball to midcourt and coach Nate Godwin called for a timeout. But there was only 1 second to work with by the time the referee blew the whistle.
Godwin drew up a play for the Patriots' best player. Lual, who finished with a game-high 19 points, rolled out to the top of wing, about 10 feet behind the three-point line, caught the ball, turned and launched.
"We got screen for Jaheim and then pumps out the screen, and I told (Lual), 'You got to left it fly,'" Godwin said.
Said Lual, "I've been praying for this moment my whole life and it opened up."
Parkview took control early before Freeman got back in the game. The Falcons took a 34-33 lead with 6:08 remaining, and momentum was on their side. But Parkview didn't go away.
Curry added 11 points for Parkview. Carter Ruse had 16 points for Freeman (6-7).
Tri County claimed the other semifinal with a 50-41 win against Diller-Odell. The Trojans and Patriots will play for the MUDECAS title at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
"Outside of the state tournament, it's the Super Bowl, so we want to win this tournament," Godwin said. "It's big just to get back to past this day even. It was nice last year winning the first game, but every year you want something more. It's really about these guys, it's about these players."
