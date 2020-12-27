Parkview Christian's boys basketball team has a new look, but same high expectations

Mark Lual, a 6-5 senior transfer from Lincoln High, was swinging between the Links’ junior varsity and varsity squads early last year before he was injured. When Lual returned, he was on the JV team the rest of the season.

Lual leads the Patriots in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

“I just wanted to get more opportunities to play,” Lual said, explaining the move to Parkview. “It’s working out pretty well for me.”

Stepbrothers KeShawn Moore, a 5-9 senior, and 6-2 junior Michael Ault were at Lincoln Northeast last season where Moore was on the JV team. Maurice Reide, a 6-1 sophomore, was on the reserve/freshman level at North Star a year ago.

All four came over to Parkview as May 1 option enrollment transfers, meaning they were eligible immediately this fall.

Two other transfers besides Lual are averaging double-figure points after three games — Ault who is at 13.7 points and seven rebounds a contest and Moore who is averaging 12.3 points. Curry is netting 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds a game.

Tom Kraan, a 6-5 senior exchange student from the Netherlands, is averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.