Parkview Christian's boys basketball team has a new look, but same high expectations

Parkview Christian graduated all five starters from its boys basketball team last season that finished third at the Class D-2 state tournament, bringing back only 6-foot-2 junior Jaheim Curry and 5-11 senior Tevin Godwin from its regular rotation a year ago as the Patriots’ sixth and seventh man, respectively.
The Patriots may be a bit low on varsity experience, but coach Nate Godwin still has high hopes this winter as seven new players — five transfers and two international exchange students — give the feel of a reload instead of a rebuild.
“Schools like Falls City Sacred Heart (the defending D-2 state champion) have a system in place and kids grow up in that system,” said Nate Godwin, whose sixth-ranked Patriots are off to a 3-0 start after wins over Friend, Heartland Christian (Iowa) and Lewiston. “Every year, it seems like we’ve got kids coming in from different schools and we’re trying to piece it together.
“And then with COVID, we’re like three weeks behind everyone else, and that just makes it that much tougher.”
Only one of the seven new players has meaningful varsity experience, 6-foot junior Jacob Braatz Morris who was at Mead a year ago. The other four transfers are from Class A Lincoln public schools who saw no path to their respective varsity squads and were looking for a chance to play at a smaller school.
Mark Lual, a 6-5 senior transfer from Lincoln High, was swinging between the Links’ junior varsity and varsity squads early last year before he was injured. When Lual returned, he was on the JV team the rest of the season.
Lual leads the Patriots in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.
“I just wanted to get more opportunities to play,” Lual said, explaining the move to Parkview. “It’s working out pretty well for me.”
Stepbrothers KeShawn Moore, a 5-9 senior, and 6-2 junior Michael Ault were at Lincoln Northeast last season where Moore was on the JV team. Maurice Reide, a 6-1 sophomore, was on the reserve/freshman level at North Star a year ago.
All four came over to Parkview as May 1 option enrollment transfers, meaning they were eligible immediately this fall.
Two other transfers besides Lual are averaging double-figure points after three games — Ault who is at 13.7 points and seven rebounds a contest and Moore who is averaging 12.3 points. Curry is netting 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds a game.
Tom Kraan, a 6-5 senior exchange student from the Netherlands, is averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.
“I think Mark could be a college prospect. He’s explosive when he wants to be and is really working hard to improve his defense,” Nate Godwin said. “Right now, we’re playing 10 or 11 players nonstop, so we’re much deeper than we were last year. We’ve started three different lineups the first three games, so we’re comfortable playing a lot of people.”
Curry said it’s been a seamless transition for the transfers to be integrated into the Parkview program.
“It’s great; it’s awesome,” Curry said. “I thought at this point, we’d be struggling way more, especially on defense. But we’re trusting each other, and it seems to be coming all together.”
The Patriots should know a lot more about their team by mid-January. They play at C-1 Lincoln Lutheran on Jan. 8. That's followed by the MUDECAS Tournament on Jan. 12-16, which also features D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart, D-2 No. 10 Diller-Odell and C-2 No. 8 Tri County.