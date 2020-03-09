Parkview Christian making the most of its second opportunities as it gears up for another state appearance

“My junior year, we weren’t the greatest,” said 5-foot-9 senior point guard Jamal Smith, who raised his season scoring average to 10.2 points per game after going off for 22 in the win over Wallace. He dishes out an average of 3.1 assists per game while registering 2.6 steals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Last summer, we knew we wanted to do something special, and that motivated us to work a little harder,” Smith added. “Over the summer, we kept saying, ‘We’re going to make it to state, we’re going to make it to state,’ and here we are now.”

For Page, the Loomis first-round game represents the prospect of a new state tournament memory. The 6-2 Page was a freshman when Parkview was the No. 1 seed in the 2017 D-2 state tournament, only to lose to Wynot 39-34 in the first round after the Patriots reached the state semifinals in 2016.

“It seemed like we weren’t playing our style of ball,” recalled Page, who averages 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a wing who can play both inside and outside.

“We like to run up and down the floor, and we were playing a little slow,” Page added. “It might’ve been because we were nervous, but we need to play our style of ball on Thursday, which is getting out in the open floor and using our athleticism.”