Parkview Christian making the most of its second opportunities as it gears up for another state appearance

For the Parkview Christian boys basketball team, it’s all about redemption.
The Class D-2 No. 4 Patriots were excited about another chance to play after a surprising 24-point loss to No. 5 Johnson-Brock in the subdistrict finals, a team they beat by 21 in the first round of the MUDECAS Tournament in January.
Parkview took full advantage of its wild-card entry into the district finals with a 58-33 win over Wallace last Tuesday in that final to advance to the state tournament for the third time in five years.
“We came out a little nervous the first quarter (against Wallace) because some of them hadn’t been in that situation before,” Parkview coach Nate Godwin said. “But after we got a few steals and got our transition game going, we kind of blew it open. I was pleased how they (the players) responded.”
For the seniors, the entire season has been an opportunity to put a difficult junior campaign in the rear-view mirror. Without one of their top players, Logan Page, out last year because of preseason shoulder surgery, the Patriots struggled to a 10-12 record.
With seven seniors this season and Page back in the lineup, that sense of urgency has pushed the Patriots to a 19-7 mark going into their first-round game Thursday against No. 3 Loomis at 8:45 p.m. at Lincoln East High School.
“My junior year, we weren’t the greatest,” said 5-foot-9 senior point guard Jamal Smith, who raised his season scoring average to 10.2 points per game after going off for 22 in the win over Wallace. He dishes out an average of 3.1 assists per game while registering 2.6 steals.
“Last summer, we knew we wanted to do something special, and that motivated us to work a little harder,” Smith added. “Over the summer, we kept saying, ‘We’re going to make it to state, we’re going to make it to state,’ and here we are now.”
For Page, the Loomis first-round game represents the prospect of a new state tournament memory. The 6-2 Page was a freshman when Parkview was the No. 1 seed in the 2017 D-2 state tournament, only to lose to Wynot 39-34 in the first round after the Patriots reached the state semifinals in 2016.
“It seemed like we weren’t playing our style of ball,” recalled Page, who averages 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game as a wing who can play both inside and outside.
“We like to run up and down the floor, and we were playing a little slow,” Page added. “It might’ve been because we were nervous, but we need to play our style of ball on Thursday, which is getting out in the open floor and using our athleticism.”
Australian exchange student and 6-4 senior Jamie Juncal has been a huge addition for the Patriots, averaging a team-high 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while scoring at all three levels. He shoots 53% from the field overall, 38% from beyond the three-point arc and a team-best 83% at the free-throw line.
As the games down the stretch have become more important with larger crowds, the more Juncal enjoys American high school basketball.
“It’s a fun atmosphere to play in,” said Juncal, who is getting recruiting attention from Doane, Concordia, Benedictine and Peru State. “It’s fast-paced, and teams play a lot better defense than you’d find in Australia.”
The Patriots have something most Class D-2 teams don’t — depth. Jalen Curry, a 6-3 senior forward who averages 9.2 points per game, and 6-1 senior guard Anthony Goehring (6.1 PPG) play key roles. Six-foot sophomore Jaheim Curry and 6-foot freshman Chandler Page combine to average almost 10 points and five rebounds per game, while 5-10 junior Tevin Godwin, the coach’s son, provides three-point shooting off the bench.
Parkview’s challenging schedule for a D-2 school has prepared the Patriots for what they’ll see at state. Three of their losses are to teams in the C-2 state tournament — Yutan, Doniphan-Trumbull and Palmyra. Another came to a 17-8 Class C-2 Omaha Nation team on a buzzer-beating shot by one point, while Boys Town, which was ranked most of the season in C-1, also edged the Patriots.