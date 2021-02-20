Papillon-La Vista turns to Lindenmeyer in boys hoops victory over Silver Hawks

With four players who average in double figures and another at 9.6 points per game, you never know who might emerge on a particular night for the Papillion-La Vista boys basketball team.

On Saturday at Lincoln Southwest, it was Luke Lindenmeyer’s turn.

The 6-foot-4 junior went off for a career-high 27 points, 16 over his season average, to go with a team-high six rebounds to lead the Class A No. 7 Monarchs to a 64-51 win over the Silver Hawks, Papillion-La Vista’s last game of the regular season.

“Even when he was a freshman, there were times when he was our best guy,” Monarchs coach Dan Moore said of Lindenmeyer, who was 9-of-14 from the field (including his only three-point shot) and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line. Papillion-La Vista shot 50% from the field (23-of-46) and sank all 11 of its free-throw attempts.

“He doesn’t force things, and we had a little size advantage inside, so we went to him with stuff a little more than we normally do,” Moore added. “Luke stepped up and had a great game.”