Papillon-La Vista turns to Lindenmeyer in boys hoops victory over Silver Hawks

With four players who average in double figures and another at 9.6 points per game, you never know who might emerge on a particular night for the Papillion-La Vista boys basketball team.
On Saturday at Lincoln Southwest, it was Luke Lindenmeyer’s turn.
The 6-foot-4 junior went off for a career-high 27 points, 16 over his season average, to go with a team-high six rebounds to lead the Class A No. 7 Monarchs to a 64-51 win over the Silver Hawks, Papillion-La Vista’s last game of the regular season.
“Even when he was a freshman, there were times when he was our best guy,” Monarchs coach Dan Moore said of Lindenmeyer, who was 9-of-14 from the field (including his only three-point shot) and 8-of-8 at the free-throw line. Papillion-La Vista shot 50% from the field (23-of-46) and sank all 11 of its free-throw attempts.
“He doesn’t force things, and we had a little size advantage inside, so we went to him with stuff a little more than we normally do,” Moore added. “Luke stepped up and had a great game.”
Kyle Ingwerson, a 6-6 junior, scored seven of his 16 points in the opening quarter to pace the Monarchs (15-6) to an 18-13 lead after one quarter, which they never surrendered. Ingwerson was 4-of-6 from beyond the three-point arc, stretching the Silver Hawk defense so Lindenmeyer could go to work inside.
The Monarchs held a 34-25 edge at halftime and extended it to as many as 13 points early in the third quarter before the Silver Hawks (7-10) began clawing their way back.
A free throw by Rylan Smith cut the Monarch lead to 55-49 with 4:54 left. With both Ingwerson and Lindenmeyer having four fouls, Moore decided to spread the floor to limit possessions and keep his stars from having to play defense and possibly fouling out.
The strategy worked to perfection with the help of a pair of three-point plays.
The Monarchs took off 51 seconds before Joey Hylok broke loose for a layup that resulted in a three-point play and a 58-49 lead with 4:03 showing.
Papillion-La Vista got a stop on the defensive end, then took off more than a minute before Lindenmeyer scored on a layup off an assist from Hylok, was fouled and converted the free throw for a 61-49 edge with 2:37 remaining.
“It’s tough to fight from behind against them because they have such a good blend of ball handlers, physicality inside and guys who can make open shots when they space the floor,” said Southwest coach Alex Bahe, whose team finishes the regular season with a home game Monday against Lincoln High.
“When they built that lead, they were able to protect it because they’re so smart, so strong and they have a lot of weapons.”