Papillion-La Vista South boys cold at the line but hot from beyond the arc to beat North Star

North Star got as close as 54-50 with 3:33 left after a three-pointer from the left wing by Antallah Sandlin’el, a 6-7 sophomore who scored eight points in the fourth quarter off the bench.

The Titans responded with a three-pointer by Cassoutt from the left corner on the next possession and followed it up with a basket in the lane and two free throws from Brocaille, which pushed the margin to 61-50 with 2:09 remaining.

North Star kept the pressure on but could get no closer than four points, 70-66, after a three-pointer by Kwat Abdelkarim with 14 seconds remaining.

Abdelkarim, a 6-3 senior who went over the 1,000-point mark for his career Friday in a win over Fremont, had 17 points. Josh Brown, a 6-1 senior guard, paced North Star with 18 points, while 6-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons had nine points and seven rebounds while not missing a shot (4-of-4 field goals, 1-for-1 at the free-throw line).

Despite the loss, North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi likes where his team is heading into the postseason. The Gators had won three straight coming into Saturday, including a 67-58 win at No. 4 Omaha Central on Feb. 13.