Papillion-La Vista South boys cold at the line but hot from beyond the arc to beat North Star
PREP BOYS HOOPS

Papillion-La Vista South boys cold at the line but hot from beyond the arc to beat North Star

A hot start from three-point territory for the Papillion-La Vista South boys basketball team was enough to make up for not-as-stellar shooting from the free-throw line in the second half.

The Class A No. 9 Titans sank their first six shots of the game, four of which were beyond the three-point arc, building a 10-point lead that they never relinquished in taking a 72-66 win at Lincoln North Star in the final regular-season game for both teams Saturday.

Daniel Brocaille and Graham Cassoutt each scored eight points in propelling Papio South (13-9) to a 16-6 lead in the first four minutes. Brocaille, a 6-foot-5 junior, finished with a game-high 31 points, while Cassoutt, a 6-7 senior, added 22.

“We’re really good shooters, but where we can get into some trouble is when we stop sharing the ball and it becomes a ‘my shot’ game instead of an ‘our shot’ game,” said Papillion-La Vista South coach Joel Hueser, whose Titans finished 24-of-44 from the field (54%). “When we’re in the right mindset to pop the ball around and share it and get good clean looks, we’re as good a shooters as anyone.”

The Titans led 39-28 at intermission after back-to-back layups by Ivan Medeck in the final 52 seconds. Papio South held a 46-31 advantage midway through the third quarter but then missed two free throws.

That was the beginning of the Titans’ struggles at the line as they went 11-of-21 in the second half, which gave the Navigators (11-9) an opening.

North Star got as close as 54-50 with 3:33 left after a three-pointer from the left wing by Antallah Sandlin’el, a 6-7 sophomore who scored eight points in the fourth quarter off the bench.

The Titans responded with a three-pointer by Cassoutt from the left corner on the next possession and followed it up with a basket in the lane and two free throws from Brocaille, which pushed the margin to 61-50 with 2:09 remaining.

North Star kept the pressure on but could get no closer than four points, 70-66, after a three-pointer by Kwat Abdelkarim with 14 seconds remaining.

Abdelkarim, a 6-3 senior who went over the 1,000-point mark for his career Friday in a win over Fremont, had 17 points. Josh Brown, a 6-1 senior guard, paced North Star with 18 points, while 6-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons had nine points and seven rebounds while not missing a shot (4-of-4 field goals, 1-for-1 at the free-throw line).

Despite the loss, North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi likes where his team is heading into the postseason. The Gators had won three straight coming into Saturday, including a 67-58 win at No. 4 Omaha Central on Feb. 13.

“We hit some big shots in the fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance. Offensively, we’ve found some rhythm these past six games, and I think we’ll keep it going here for districts,” Quattrocchi said. “Number 23 (Brocaille) was phenomenal. It seemed like he never missed a shot, and it was threes, pull-ups and drives to the basket. That’s tough to overcome.”

Papillion-La Vista 64, Lincoln Southwest 51: With four players who average in double figures and another who is at 9.6 points per game, you never know who might emerge on a particular night for the Papillion-La Vista boys basketball team.

On Saturday at Lincoln Southwest, it was Luke Lindenmeyer’s turn.

The 6-foot-4 junior went off for a career-high 27 points, 16 over his season average, to go with a team-high six rebounds to lead the Class A No. 7 Monarchs past the Silver Hawks in Papillion-La Vista’s last game of the regular season.

Rylan Smith, a 6-2 sophomore guard, paced the Silver Hawks with 13 points, while 6-5 senior teammate Tyler Sellentin added 10.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

