Papillion-La Vista capitalizes on fast start, holds off Williams, North Star in final minute

In Class A boys basketball, a new day presents another opportunity, and eighth-ranked Papillion-La Vista took full advantage of it at No. 5 Lincoln North Star on Saturday.
The Monarchs were able to erase the pain of losing a rivalry game at ninth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South on Friday night by surging to a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, then holding off a furious Navigator comeback in the final minute to claim a 76-72 victory.
“We had a tough battle last night, but I was proud of how our guys bounced back,” Monarchs coach Dan Moore said. “We got in a hole last night and we were never able to overcome it, so we wanted to get off to a good start today, which we did.
“To play like we did today and handle adversity at the end against a very good basketball team on the road shows how this team has matured and grown.”
The Monarchs (7-4) led 16-9 after one quarter and took a 26-23 edge into intermission. North Star (7-4) led briefly in the third quarter, but the Monarchs regained control and never trailed again after leading 50-47 going into the final eight minutes.
The Gators went into a full-court press in the final six minutes of the game to speed up the tempo, and while it forced some turnovers, the Monarchs were also able to break it for a few easy opportunities on the other end.
Papillion-La Vista led 69-59 with 1:37 left after a pair of free throws by 6-foot-5 sophomore Kyle Ingwerson, who had eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of threes. A pair of foul shots by Owen McLaughlin gave the visitors a 74-66 lead with 34.9 seconds left, only to see three free throws by Luke Juracek after he was fouled on a three-pointer and a three from Donovan Williams cut the margin to 75-72 with 9.9 second remaining.
A free throw by McLaughlin produced the final score with 8.5 seconds showing. McLaughlin, a 6-foot senior guard, had 13 of his team-high 19 points in the final period.
Williams, a 6-5 Super-State guard, scored a game-high 27 points in his second game back after an offseason ACL injury and surgery. Junior guard Kwat Abdelkarim added 15 for the Gators.
“I give Papillion a lot of credit,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “They played very inspired basketball and made key shots when they had to. Our kids battled back, but we just had too much ground to make up in the last minute.”
Papillion-La Vista girls 58, North Star 48
The sixth-ranked Monarchs (10-1) outscored North Star 37-15 in the middle two quarters to take an insurmountable 51-28 edge into the final eight minutes. Senior guard Olivia Boudreau had 15 of her game-high 19 points in the first three quarters for Papillion-La Vista, while teammate Lindsey Ingwerson had all 15 of her points during that same span. Sammy Leu and Abigayle Krieser each had 10 points to pace North Star (4-8).