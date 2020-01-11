Papillion-La Vista capitalizes on fast start, holds off Williams, North Star in final minute

In Class A boys basketball, a new day presents another opportunity, and eighth-ranked Papillion-La Vista took full advantage of it at No. 5 Lincoln North Star on Saturday.

The Monarchs were able to erase the pain of losing a rivalry game at ninth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South on Friday night by surging to a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, then holding off a furious Navigator comeback in the final minute to claim a 76-72 victory.

“We had a tough battle last night, but I was proud of how our guys bounced back,” Monarchs coach Dan Moore said. “We got in a hole last night and we were never able to overcome it, so we wanted to get off to a good start today, which we did.

“To play like we did today and handle adversity at the end against a very good basketball team on the road shows how this team has matured and grown.”

The Monarchs (7-4) led 16-9 after one quarter and took a 26-23 edge into intermission. North Star (7-4) led briefly in the third quarter, but the Monarchs regained control and never trailed again after leading 50-47 going into the final eight minutes.

