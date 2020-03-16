Pandemic puts Williams' recruiting on hold

Like the rest of college basketball, the coronavirus pandemic has totally disrupted Donovan Williams’ recruiting process.

The 6-foot-5 Super-State senior guard from Lincoln North Star had official visits set for Texas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State in the coming weeks. But like the NCAA Tournament, Williams had to cancel those as the NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period until the heightened health risk subsides.

So, Williams, a former Nebraska commit, is now playing the waiting game to see if the NCAA moves the spring national letter of intent signing period to a later date, enabling him to reschedule the official visits before making a decision.

“I’m still hoping I can take all my visits, then sign in May,” said Williams, who is also getting interest from Kansas and Villanova. “I want to see what the coaches recruiting me think I should do. I may have to do it (make the decision) without taking my officials. If I have to do that, I’ll still wait a couple weeks before I decide.”

Williams took unofficial visits to Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State as well as Kansas and Texas A&M during the season. He said Kansas may be able to offer him a scholarship depending on what happens with the Jayhawks’ returning roster in the next few weeks.