Palmyra shows progress in ECNC Tournament by avenging earlier loss to Johnson County Central

PALMYRA — Palmyra’s boys basketball team was looking for reassurance that its on the right track, and the Class C-2 No. 10 Panthers got it Monday night in the form of a 70-55 home win over Johnson County Central in second-round action at the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.
Palmyra (14-4) avenged an earlier 66-59 overtime loss in December to the Thunderbirds (13-6) with the victory. But just as important, the Panthers earned another chance to see how they compare with the elite Class C teams in the state. They advanced to a semifinal showdown with defending C-1 state champion and No. 1-ranked Auburn (17-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
In the first meeting with JCC, “we had a six-point lead late, we missed some free throws and they hit a three at the buzzer to send it to overtime,” Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said.
“That gave them a boatload of momentum playing at home and we just never recovered from that,” added Wemhoff. “At that point of the season, we were still learning how to play in big games like that. As the season’s gone on, our guys are starting to get the confidence, and they’re becoming more comfortable in those situations.”
The Panthers’ two returning starters from last season — 6-foot-7 senior Kaleb Kempkes and 6-3 sophomore Andrew Waltke — made their presence felt Monday.
Waltke, a two-time all-state wide receiver in football, put that athleticism to work on the basketball court, scoring all 14 of his points in leading the Panthers to a 39-28 halftime lead. He finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds.
Kempkes, an inside-outside threat, came alive in the second half with 12 of his 14 points coming after intermission.
But the three senior newcomers, all junior varsity players at Lincoln East a year ago, showed why Palmyra’s ceiling is extremely high when it comes to the postseason in a few weeks.
Trent Hammond, a 5-8 point guard, also registered a double-double Monday with 14 points and 10 assists, sparking a fast-break attack that produced a number of transition baskets. Dominic Darrah, a 5-11 guard and Nebraska Wesleyan football recruit, chipped in 10 points from the other guard spot.
At 6-6, Jackson Junker gives the Panthers a good 1-2 punch inside, scoring 11 points. Junker and Kempkes combined to haul in 10 rebounds.
Johnson County Central's Eli Waring led all scorers with 20 points.
“We loved it when those three guys came over here,” Waltke said. “We had to replace some good pieces off last year’s team, so we were excited for them to join us. It’s been a seamless integration into our team for those guys.”
Palmyra’s other two losses this season are to D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart in the MUDECAS finals and a 61-50 setback to C-2 No. 2 Yutan, the top-seed in the ECNC Tournament that will face Freeman in the 6 p.m. semifinal Thursday.
Palmyra played Auburn two years ago when Kempkes was a sophomore, but not last season when the Bulldogs won state. It will be a rare game where Kempkes isn’t the tallest player on the court as the Bulldogs feature 6-8 senior Josh Lambert to go with their all-state junior guard Cam Binder.
“I think we match up well with them (Auburn),” Kempkes said. “It will take a really good game from all of us, but I think we can do it and that we can play with them.”