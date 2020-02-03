Palmyra shows progress in ECNC Tournament by avenging earlier loss to Johnson County Central

PALMYRA — Palmyra’s boys basketball team was looking for reassurance that its on the right track, and the Class C-2 No. 10 Panthers got it Monday night in the form of a 70-55 home win over Johnson County Central in second-round action at the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament.

Palmyra (14-4) avenged an earlier 66-59 overtime loss in December to the Thunderbirds (13-6) with the victory. But just as important, the Panthers earned another chance to see how they compare with the elite Class C teams in the state. They advanced to a semifinal showdown with defending C-1 state champion and No. 1-ranked Auburn (17-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.

In the first meeting with JCC, “we had a six-point lead late, we missed some free throws and they hit a three at the buzzer to send it to overtime,” Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said.

“That gave them a boatload of momentum playing at home and we just never recovered from that,” added Wemhoff. “At that point of the season, we were still learning how to play in big games like that. As the season’s gone on, our guys are starting to get the confidence, and they’re becoming more comfortable in those situations.”