Palmyra's Kempkes playing at the state tournament, just like his father 31 years ago.

Palmyra has won five straight since the 55-52 loss to Freeman, a game which the Panthers led by eight at halftime. The Panthers earned their state tournament berth with a 52-44 win over No. 7 Hartington CC in the district final.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The loss to Freeman “lit a fire under us,” said Kempkes, who also has 58 blocked shots for the season. “After that game, our practices started getting really intense and we had high energy during our games to make sure we finished really strong.”

Palmyra returned two starters from last season, the other being 6-4 sophomore Andrew Waltke, a two-time all-state football wide receiver who averages 10.9 points and a team-high 7.5 boards per game.

The Panthers were ineligible for the eight-man football playoffs the past two years because their enrollment is too large, so reaching the state tournament in basketball makes up a little for that.

“After 31 years not being in the boys state tournament, there’s a lot of excitement in the community, a lot of people at games we haven’t seen in years,” Waltke said. “It’s really brought everyone together.”