Palmyra's Kempkes playing at the state tournament, just like his father 31 years ago.

Kaleb Kempkes thought his goal of matching or exceeding his father’s senior year of basketball at Palmyra might be in jeopardy last month when the 6-foot-7 senior suffered a hairline fracture in his left wrist against Freeman in the Panthers’ third-place game at the East Central Nebraska Conference tournament last month.
Kempkes made what doctors called an amazing recovery, he returned in time for the subdistrict tournament and now the Panthers are headed to the Class C-2 state tournament.
It’s their first appearance at state since 1989 when Kempkes’ father, Bruce, was a senior on the Panthers’ squad that fell in overtime in the first round to Sutton. Palmyra (19-6) opens against No. 3 Grand Island CC (23-3) in a 2 p.m. first-round game at Lincoln Southeast’s Prasch Activities Center Thursday.
“That’s kind of been the goal all season,” said Kempkes, who leads a balanced Panther team by averaging 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57% from the field and 75% at the free-throw line.
When the injury first happened, he thought he might be through for the season.
“I missed the last two games of the regular season, and I was in a hard cast for two weeks,” Kempkes added. “I was able to get it off the day before subdistricts started. Now I just put tape on it and it’s good to go.”
Palmyra has won five straight since the 55-52 loss to Freeman, a game which the Panthers led by eight at halftime. The Panthers earned their state tournament berth with a 52-44 win over No. 7 Hartington CC in the district final.
The loss to Freeman “lit a fire under us,” said Kempkes, who also has 58 blocked shots for the season. “After that game, our practices started getting really intense and we had high energy during our games to make sure we finished really strong.”
Palmyra returned two starters from last season, the other being 6-4 sophomore Andrew Waltke, a two-time all-state football wide receiver who averages 10.9 points and a team-high 7.5 boards per game.
The Panthers were ineligible for the eight-man football playoffs the past two years because their enrollment is too large, so reaching the state tournament in basketball makes up a little for that.
“After 31 years not being in the boys state tournament, there’s a lot of excitement in the community, a lot of people at games we haven’t seen in years,” Waltke said. “It’s really brought everyone together.”
Three senior transfers from Lincoln East have had a successful transition to their first year of high school varsity basketball after spending their junior seasons on the Spartan junior varsity squad. The guard combination of 5-10 Trent Hammond and 6-foot Dominic Darrah, a Nebraska Wesleyan football recruit, average 8.8 and 8.7 points per game, respectively. Hammond leads the team in both assists (98) and steals (69).
Another former Spartan, 6-6 Jackson Junker, has helped provide support to Kempkes inside by averaging 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a contest since becoming eligible in January.
In the win over Hartington Cedar Catholic, it was 5-11 junior guard Austin David who provided the spark with 14 points.
“Our team has continually gotten better this season as we’ve put all of the pieces together,” Palmyra coach Zach Wemhoff said. “Our guys are confident after beating a top 10 team like (Hartington) Cedar Catholic. You can tell our seniors are hungry, and they’re playing with that sense of urgency you want to see this time of the season.”