One year older and one year better, Omaha Westside is now the team to beat in Class A

Westside’s formula for success is its pace of play and deep nine-man rotation that stretches Class A teams with six or seven-man rotations. The Warriors deploy the full-court press with regularity, push the ball in transition and let their three-pointers fly, all strengths that help wear down their opponents.

For example, senior center Logan Wilson helped neutralize elite shot-blockers like Millard North’s Jasen Green and Bellevue West’s William Kyle III by forcing them to defend his three-point shooting. With five capable shooters on the floor at all times, opposing defenses are stretched out more often than not.

“We may not have the individual standout talent or kid with a Division I offer that other teams have, but our greatest advantage is that we have nine games we can play in any situation or against any team,” Simons said. “That depth has proven to be really valuable, and our guys have really embraced it because it allows us to be very aggressive defensively.”

Westside’s standout performer on offense has been junior Tate Odvody, who is averaging 17.2 points per game. Odvody transferred to Westside from Elkhorn South after his freshman year but was limited by injuries all season long, including a foot injury that caused him to miss an entire month.