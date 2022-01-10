One year older and one year better, Omaha Westside is now the team to beat in Class A

After Omaha Westside lost to Millard West in the district finals last season, coach Jim Simons issued a challenge to his team — when they returned in 2021, would they bring a year’s worth of improvements with them, or would they simply be at the same level they were a year ago?
A 2-6 record against state-tournament qualifiers contributed to Westside missing the state tournament last season, but one month of Class A basketball action has made it clear the Warriors rose to their coach’s challenge.
In the span of three consecutive days, Westside defeated then-No. 9 Elkhorn South, No. 2 Millard North and No. 1 Bellevue West to win the Metro Conference Tournament. The Mustangs and Thunderbirds are still right there at the top, but there’s a new team defining the Class A landscape this season — Omaha Westside.
“We knew we would have everybody back, and the question was, are we going to be a year better or just a year older?” Simons said. “When you return essentially your entire rotation that probably gives you an advantage early, but the group has improved because the guys individually put in a lot of work to improve themselves.”
Despite returning all nine of its regular varsity contributors, Westside’s first challenge of the year was a disappointingly uncompetitive 80-67 loss to Millard North. Since then, the No. 1 Warriors have won 11 in a row while averaging a Class A-best 76.3 points per game over that stretch.
Westside’s formula for success is its pace of play and deep nine-man rotation that stretches Class A teams with six or seven-man rotations. The Warriors deploy the full-court press with regularity, push the ball in transition and let their three-pointers fly, all strengths that help wear down their opponents.
For example, senior center Logan Wilson helped neutralize elite shot-blockers like Millard North’s Jasen Green and Bellevue West’s William Kyle III by forcing them to defend his three-point shooting. With five capable shooters on the floor at all times, opposing defenses are stretched out more often than not.
“We may not have the individual standout talent or kid with a Division I offer that other teams have, but our greatest advantage is that we have nine games we can play in any situation or against any team,” Simons said. “That depth has proven to be really valuable, and our guys have really embraced it because it allows us to be very aggressive defensively.”
Westside’s standout performer on offense has been junior Tate Odvody, who is averaging 17.2 points per game. Odvody transferred to Westside from Elkhorn South after his freshman year but was limited by injuries all season long, including a foot injury that caused him to miss an entire month.
Now fully healthy, opponents are finally seeing what Odvody is capable of. He has the most attempted field goals of any Warrior, but he also hits them at an efficient rate that is helping the team’s offense hum along. Odvody is shooting 40% from three-point range, 61% overall and 90% from the free-throw line, all stellar marks for a leading scorer.
However, Odvody couldn’t do it without the help of senior guards Chandler Meeks and Reggie Thomas, who are both averaging over 10 points per game. As sophomore starters, the duo played 27 or 28 minutes per game but are only playing 21 or 22 minutes per game this season in order to get all of Westside’s contributors on the court.
“You’ve got two kids who are four-year varsity contributors and playing less minutes, and neither of them complain about it; they embrace it and it’s set a great tone of unselfishness for our group,” Simons said.
Now, the challenge for Westside is to maintain the same intensity and hunger that got it to the No. 1 spot in Class A. With top-10 clashes against No. 10 Elkhorn South and rival No. 6 Creighton Prep on the way this month, the Warriors know they’ll be getting every team’s best shot from here on.
After all, Omaha Westside is now the team to beat in Class A.
“If you’re a little too content about being No. 1 and having won Metro, there’s certainly a number of very good teams that are working to get better as well,” Simons said. “That’s a big key, and our guys will show us with how they practice and prepare moving forward.”
Class A notes
* If Elkhorn South and Omaha South are slightly tired this week, it’s for good reason — they nearly played an entire game’s worth of overtimes in their meeting on Saturday. The No. 10 Storm prevailed 106-102 in six overtimes, the second-ever time a Class A game has required six overtimes to decide.
* File this under proof that a potential shot clock won’t change the way Class A basketball is played: No. 9 Gretna secured a 60-49 upset win over No. 2 Bellevue West less than two weeks after the Thunderbirds won 83-58 during the Metro Tournament. In the first meeting with a shot clock, Bellevue West attempted 54 shots, making 32. Sans a shot clock, Bellevue West shot 18-for-52, showing that the shot clock doesn’t drastically alter the number of shot attempts in a game.
