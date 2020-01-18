Omaha Westside's Booth overcomes Lincoln East's 'face-guarding' defense to push past Spartans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East’s last lead came at 45-44 with 6:25 left after a three-point play by Jett Janssen, a 6-5 senior who hurt the shorter Warriors inside with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

A three-pointer by Carl Brown with 5:07 remaining put Westside in front to stay with 5:07 remaining. But it was an 11-0 run that finally allowed the Warriors to pull away, a spree capped by a three-point play from Booth that made it 61-49 with 1:48 remaining.

“In the second half, we knew if we wanted to push the lead, we had to turn it up defensively, and that would lead to more offense,” Booth said. “We were able to get some stops, force some turnovers and get out in transition.”

Westside had three others score in double-figures – sophomore Chandler Meeks with 14, senior PJ Ngambi with 11 and sophomore Reggie Thomas 10.

Dak, a 6-2 senior, also scored 14 points and hit 4 of 5 three-point shots in addition to his defense on Booth. Junior guard Carter Glenn added 12 points.

“I thought our kids battled hard and didn’t back down, but in the fourth quarter we had back-to-back turnovers in the open court that led to a couple easy baskets and that really helped their (Westside) defense,” said East coach Jeff Campbell, whose team lost at No. 3 Omaha Central on Thursday.

“I feel like we’re making progress in terms of getting more good possessions and cutting down bad possessions,” Campbell added. “We just need to do it for 32 minutes.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0