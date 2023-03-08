Omaha Westside was dominant after the opening few minutes in rolling to an 84-54 win over Lincoln East Wednesday in the first round of the Class A state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

After East scored the first six points and led 10-5 midway through the first, Westside (19-7) responded with a 25-6 run to go up 14, and didn't slow down after that.

Kevin Stubblefield scored 20 points for the Warriors, who shot better than 50% from the floor.

Carter Mick finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Lincoln East (19-6).

Check back for updates to this story.