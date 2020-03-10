Oerter, Price carry out the necessary hustle plays for Norris' boys basketball team

Norris’ first Class B boys state basketball appearance in nine years could be the start of something special for the Titans going forward.
Their two leading scorers — 6-foot-4 forward Trey Deveaux (13.6 points per game average and team-high 6.3 rebounds) and 6-foot guard Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson (11.2 ppg) — are both juniors. Two more major contributors — 6-4 forward CJ Hood and 5-9 guard Cade Rice — are also juniors.
Helping clear the way for the underclassmen to perform are a pair of 6-2 senior multi-sport standouts — Aidan Oerter and Connor Price -- who contribute in ways other than scoring.
Oerter, an all-state quarterback who is headed to Lindenwood University to play football next season, has become a defensive stopper on the basketball team.
He slowed down Bennington’s Grady Corrigan in Norris’ district final win over the Badgers and he made things difficult for Omaha Skutt all-state senior guard Tyson Gordon, limiting him to nine points when Norris fell to the No. 1 SkyHawks by 10 points on Feb. 13. The Titans (18-5) get a rematch with Skutt in the first round at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Price, a football, basketball and baseball athlete, has been been productive inside both as a starter and sixth man. He scored only four points but grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds in a 50-42 win over Bennington to advance to state.
The top senior scorer is 6-2 guard Jack Oelke at six points a contest. Combined, Oerter and Price average nine points a game. Their value far exceeds those numbers.
“Both of them are just hustle guys who make winning plays for our basketball team, like Aidan hustling after a ball going out of bounds and saving it to a teammate against Bennington or Connor constantly boxing out their big guys and grabbing rebounds,” second-year Norris coach Matt Shelsta said.
You have free articles remaining.
“They knew that was going to be their roles coming into the season and they’re fine with that,” Shelsta added. “They weren’t going to be the guys who were going to take over a game scoring, but they give us a spark in so many ways. There’s no stat for hustle, there’s no stat for heart, but those are the areas they lead us.”
As a standout quarterback with 2,452 yards of total offense last fall for the Titans, Oerter has the total attention of his teammates when he wants to make a point.
“My role is vocal leadership and defense more than anything else,” Oerter said. “I just try to keep the guys tied together, get a bucket or a defensive stop when we need it and guard the other team’s best player.”
Price had been a starter in previous seasons, but he was fine with being the high-energy player off the bench to provide a boost if the team was struggling.
“Coming off the bench was my role and I accepted it,” Price said. “I was finishing games when it counted, especially if we needed rebounding or a defensive stop.”
Despite missing the state tournament the past nine years, Norris has rich basketball traditions that include four state championships, a runner-up finish and 10 state tournament appearances.
“The last three years it seemed like we were close to breaking through, but an injury or something would happen, and it always like there was some kind of excuse,” Oerter said. “We had two starters go down for a time, but we kept that mentality of ‘next man up,’ and we didn’t let it slow us down.”
Norris faces a difficult first round task playing Skutt, the only undefeated team remaining in Class B.
“We had a fun battle the last time we played each other; hopefully we won’t go on a scoring drought like we did the first time,” Oerter said. “We’ve got to change something up a little bit.”