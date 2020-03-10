Oerter, Price carry out the necessary hustle plays for Norris' boys basketball team

The top senior scorer is 6-2 guard Jack Oelke at six points a contest. Combined, Oerter and Price average nine points a game. Their value far exceeds those numbers.

“Both of them are just hustle guys who make winning plays for our basketball team, like Aidan hustling after a ball going out of bounds and saving it to a teammate against Bennington or Connor constantly boxing out their big guys and grabbing rebounds,” second-year Norris coach Matt Shelsta said.

“They knew that was going to be their roles coming into the season and they’re fine with that,” Shelsta added. “They weren’t going to be the guys who were going to take over a game scoring, but they give us a spark in so many ways. There’s no stat for hustle, there’s no stat for heart, but those are the areas they lead us.”

As a standout quarterback with 2,452 yards of total offense last fall for the Titans, Oerter has the total attention of his teammates when he wants to make a point.

“My role is vocal leadership and defense more than anything else,” Oerter said. “I just try to keep the guys tied together, get a bucket or a defensive stop when we need it and guard the other team’s best player.”