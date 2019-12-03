NU recruit Williams ready to transition from coach to player for North Star

Lincoln North Star boys basketball coach Tony Quattrocchi guarantees there will be a change in his coaching staff at midseason and the adjustment will make the Navigators a better team almost immediately.

Super-Stater and Nebraska recruit Donovan Williams will be sitting right beside the head coach and his assistants at least through the month of December as the 6-foot-5 senior guard finishes the last few weeks of rehabilitation and healing from an ACL tear and surgery in April.

Williams turned into an assistant coach for the Gators throughout the summer at camps and league games in addition to the fall league contests in Omaha on the weekends.

“He’s a great assistant coach, but we would just as soon fire him from that position and get him on the court ASAP,” Quattrocchi said. “He’s shooting every day and his accuracy is still there. He’s been doing some plyometrics and running, so he’s very close to practicing.

“It’s been a tough situation for him, having basketball taken away from him the last eight months,” the coach added. “But he’s a very mature kid and he’s handled it as well as anyone could in his situation. He’s been a great teammate, and he’s working hard to get back.”