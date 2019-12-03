NU recruit Williams ready to transition from coach to player for North Star

Lincoln North Star boys basketball coach Tony Quattrocchi guarantees there will be a change in his coaching staff at midseason and the adjustment will make the Navigators a better team almost immediately.
Super-Stater and Nebraska recruit Donovan Williams will be sitting right beside the head coach and his assistants at least through the month of December as the 6-foot-5 senior guard finishes the last few weeks of rehabilitation and healing from an ACL tear and surgery in April.
Williams turned into an assistant coach for the Gators throughout the summer at camps and league games in addition to the fall league contests in Omaha on the weekends.
“He’s a great assistant coach, but we would just as soon fire him from that position and get him on the court ASAP,” Quattrocchi said. “He’s shooting every day and his accuracy is still there. He’s been doing some plyometrics and running, so he’s very close to practicing.
“It’s been a tough situation for him, having basketball taken away from him the last eight months,” the coach added. “But he’s a very mature kid and he’s handled it as well as anyone could in his situation. He’s been a great teammate, and he’s working hard to get back.”
Williams’ plan is to be ready either for the Heartland Athletic Conference holiday tournament between Christmas and New Year’s or the Gators’ Jan. 10 and 11 games at Lincoln Southeast and at home against Papillion-La Vista, respectively.
One thing he’s not going to do is rush the process if it doesn't fit into that time frame. Williams, a four-star recruit and top-100 player nationally in the class of 2020, averaged 21.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a junior to lead the 17-9 Navigators to the semifinals of the Class A state tournament.
He doesn’t want to jeopardize a promising Division I college career by trying to come back too soon from a serious knee injury.
“It’s just common sense of knowing something’s not strong enough to do what you want to do, and holding back a little until it is,” said Williams, who spent the past eight months building up his upper body in the weight room.
“I’m running good, I’m cutting. No second thoughts about those at all,” he added. “It’s just the strength of jumping that’s not quite there yet, but I know I will have it back soon.”
Williams wasn’t North Star’s only injury casualty in the offseason. Brennon Clemmons Jr., a 6-7 freshman who Quattrocchi believes will be a high-level Division I college prospect, broke his leg during a fall league game. Quattrocchi said the son of former Nebraska player Brennon Clemmons could be back by the end of the season.
One of North Star’s four returning starters, 6-3 senior Jared Lopez (nine points per game last season), is just returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in the fall.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity in the offseason, unlike any team I’ve been around,” said the coach, whose team opens the season Thursday at Bellevue East. “In some ways, it’s brought our guys closer together. Our team chemistry is phenomenal, and it’s forced some guys to step up their games.”
One of them is 6-3 junior point guard Kwat Abdelkarim, a left-handed junior who has emerged as a go-to player with Williams out. He averaged 7.5 points per game last season as a sophomore, but Quattrocchi expects that production to rise considerably.
The fourth returning starter, 6-foot senior Luke Juracek, is a three-point threat who can open driving lanes for his teammates.
