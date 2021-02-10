NSAA to increase seating capacity for winter postseason events

Amid the easing of health restrictions across the state, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association will be allowing more fans to attend postseason activities.

Attendance at winter subdistrict and district sport events is increasing from 50% capacity to 75% beginning Friday, one day ahead of district wrestling meets, and a week ahead of postseason basketball.

Capacity limits could be less depending on protocols set by local health departments, and host schools may establish addition requirements.

Spectators are still required to wear face coverings at all times.

Capacity limits will remain unchanged for state wrestling and state swimming. There will be no spectators allowed during the swimming preliminary and championship rounds at the Devaney Sports Center.

Capacity at the state wrestling meet at CHI Health Center Omaha will be limited, and tickets are being sold individually.

Lincoln and Lancaster County moved the COVID-19 dial to yellow Tuesday, and gym occupancy was increased to 75% capacity for youth sports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0