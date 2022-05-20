NSAA approves 4-day format for state basketball tournament, eliminating LPS sites

The girls and boys state basketball tournament will have a new format for the third year in a row.
This time around, the NSAA is hoping that the format is here to stay.
While a three-day tournament had been the norm in previous years, the NSAA approved a change to a four-day state tournament format at its monthly board of directors meeting on Friday.
Each of the girls and boys state basketball tournaments will now run from Wednesday to Saturday, with a day of rest for the classes that begin play on Wednesday.
Notably, Lincoln Public Schools sites will be no longer be used for any state basketball contests other than third-place games. Fan experience, including seating limits and parking availability, was a major consideration in the NSAA's decision to move contests out of the LPS gyms.
Instead, Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center will host all of the state tournament games.
“These kids deserve to play in a championship venue, and it’s Pinnacle Bank Arena and Devaney that are the championship venues," said board member Ryan Ruhl during the open comment session.
A survey sent out to member schools following the April board of directors meeting revealed a preference for the four-day format rather than the traditional three days. According to NSAA executive director Jay Bellar, roughly 60% of schools supported the four-day format whole 40% preferred three days of competition.
The NSAA is also hoping that increased attendance revenue at the larger arenas will help offset the cost of renting the Devaney Center for two additional days. Bellar said that renting two LPS sites for a day had cost roughly $8,000, while renting the Devaney Center for a day incurs a cost of $30,000.
“The tradeoff is financial, but I think the image and convenience of getting fans into those venues speak volumes," board member Bob Reznicek said.
Future considerations for the NSAA include how district speech contests will be impacted by the new format, and how to rotate which classes start their state tournament journey on Wednesday as opposed to Thursday.
Photos: For third straight year, Class A heavyweights Bellevue West, Millard North square off in championship
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) has his shot blocked by Millard North's Jasen Green in the first quarter during the Class A boys state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's William Kyle (center) pushes his way through Millard North guards Neal Mosser (left) and Jasen Green in the second quarter during the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's William Kyle covers his face as he walks to the sideline after losing to Millard North during the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's David Harmon celebrates after cutting the net down, as his teammates and fans celebrate alongside him, after North won the Class CA boys state championship against Bellevue West on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North players huddle on the court before playing Bellevue West for the Class A boys state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Millard North won 67-57.
Millard North's Jasen Green swings the net around after cutting it down after North defeated Bellevue West for the Class A state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard North's David Harmon reacts after he is called for a foul against Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's David Harmon celebrates after scoring while being fouled by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Neal Mosser celebrates after scoring a three-point shot against Bellevue West in the second quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North coach Tim Cannon shouts instructions to his team against Bellevue West in the third quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 12.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler is consoled by Radiance Vavak after losing to Millard North in the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Isaiah McMorris shoots a free throw in the fourth quarter during the Class A boys championship game against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson vies for a rebound against Millard North's Jasen Green in the third quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Isaiah McMorris celebrates on the sideline as he waits for his name to be called for a medal after the Class A boys championship game against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's David Harmon scores against Bellevue West's Eldon Turner in the second quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's David Harmon drives to the basket while guarded by Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 12.
Bellevue West's Evan Inselman blocks a shot attempt by Millard North's Elijah Gaeth in the fourth quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Jacob Ajang rebound the ball over Millard North's Neal Mosser in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth, Neal Mosser, and Isaiah McMorris put their arms around one another after their win against Bellevue West during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Jasen Green holds the the Class A boys championship trophy after his team defeated Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Jasen Green celebrates with his team on the court after taking the lead from Bellevue West in the fourth quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North holds the the Class A boys championship trophy high after defeating Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler shoots against Millard North in the first quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday.
Millard North's Elijah Gaeth (center) drives to the basket as Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson (left) and Eldon Turner try to strip the ball in the third quarter during the Class A boys state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Players on the Millard North bench put up goggles after a three-point shot against Bellevue West in the fourth quarter of the Class A boys state basketball championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve and Eldon Turner (from left) defend Millard North's Isaiah McMorris in the third quarter during the Class A boys state championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
