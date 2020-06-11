NSAA announces information regarding summer hoops, football, soccer and wrestling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

High school athletes and coaches eagerly waiting to hear more good news received some Thursday from the NSAA.

Effective immediately, NSAA member schools may hold open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling under the following restrictions:

* Individual skills and workouts only.

* No physical contact with others.

* No sharing of equipment.

* No grouping of students.

Open gym supervisors are required to enforce the above restrictions.

Beginning June 18, schools are permitted to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues in all NSAA-sanctioned activities except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.

That opens the door for volleyball and softball programs that have leagues and camps lined up in the coming weeks.

Schools must comply with the NSAA summer bylaws.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the easing of some restrictions beginning June 1, allowing for the restart of baseball and softball, as well as the opening of high school weight rooms across the state.