Journal Star reporters empty the notebooks after a day of semifinals Friday.

Family affair: Basketball is in the Weeks family blood. Always has been. And it’s on display again this week in Lincoln.

Jim Weeks has Auburn back in the state finals for the fifth consecutive season, this time as the No. 8 seed. Is that a surprise? Maybe only because of the seed number.

This is what the Bulldogs do now. And they do it with a trio of Weeks — not just Jim — leading the way.

Jackson Weeks is Auburn’s co-head coach. Cooper Weeks is an assistant.

And while it’s Jim’s name that gets brought up every March, he was quick to credit his assistants after Friday’s win over Omaha Concordia.

“Jackson Weeks is our defensive coordinator. That’s his magic, not mine,” Jim Weeks said. “It starts with Jackson Weeks. So give him the credit.”

Jackson has had offers to coach elsewhere. But. …

“Darn right we wanted to keep him,” Jim Weeks said. “Two is better than one if two work together as one. It’s unconditional love, and it works for us.”

A glowing compliment: It's one of the best compliments a basketball coach can give. When Platteview coach Tim Brotzki called senior forward Ezra Stewart the team's "glue guy," it meant something.

"He always guards the other team's best player, and he can actually score, averaging seven or eight points a game this season," Brotzki said.

Also, Stewart spent his Friday morning at a local HyVee receiving an IV treatment as he battles an illness.

A game of seconds: His team trailing by two points with 12 seconds left in the game, Gretna's Landon Pokorski dribbled the length of the floor and made a hard drive to the basket.

He was fouled, and then flung up a layup that went in. The officials waved off the basket, calling it a nonshooting foul because the contact was initiated just before Pokorski rose up to shoot.

So, instead of a tie game and an additional free throw, the Dragons had to throw the ball in, and they couldn't convert.

The call on the floor was likely correct, but it was definitely close.

Inspiring the youth: A group of elementary-aged kids cheered loudly behind Freeman's bench on Friday in the Falcons' semifinal win.

Freeman made three straight state tournaments from 2013-15. This is this team's third straight state appearance. It's a similar situation for the future Falcons to watch the success their idols watched, too.

"The teams that have come before this team, (these players) grew up watching in the crowd," coach Jim McLaughlin said. "There is an expectation we want to win a championship."

Don't Stop Believin', Trojans: Tri County's band may have been playing Journey's 1981 hit as motivation for the team on the court, which was trailing by 10 at that point, to make a late-game comeback.

But the spectators enjoyed it. Fans of both teams waved their phone flashlights in the Devaney Sports Center. A rendition done well by a band that performed well in its two days in Lincoln so far.

