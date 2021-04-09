Northeast's Bazil takes the Arizona route to a Northern Illinois men's basketball scholarship offeron

COVID-19 has totally disrupted college basketball recruiting, especially at the lower and mid-range Division I level, and has caused both schools and players to think differently about the process.
Lincoln Northeast senior Pierce Bazil has taken an unconventional approach to it, and it appears to be paying off. The 6-foot-4 point guard, a first-team all-city and third-team Super-State selection this past season, picked up his first Division I scholarship offer on Thursday from Northern Illinois, which will be for the 2022-23 season.
For almost a month, Bazil has been taking his Northeast high school courses via Zoom while he trains and competes for the Arizona Select AAU basketball program based in Phoenix. Both he and his younger brother, 6-7 sophomore Porter Bazil, are staying with a close family friend in Phoenix who had connections with the program. They are both taking Northeast Zoom classes and playing AAU tournaments in Arizona and California this spring.
Porter Bazil picked up a Division I scholarship offer from Cal Poly the first week he was in Arizona.
“These guys (Arizona Select) have produced big time for us,” Pierce Bazil said. “This has been a prayer answered. COVID basically wiped out the entire class of 2021 nationwide since every college player can return for another year. This has opened doors that I never thought possible.”
Pierce Bazil said he will return to Lincoln in May to finish the last couple weeks of classes in person, while Porter plans to be at Northeast for his junior season. Pierce Bazil said he will reclassify to the class of 2022 and attend PHH Prep for the 2021-22 school year and compete in a league called the Grind Session.
“I really have no recruiting timeline right now in terms of when I might commit,” Pierce Bazil said. “This will give me time to get my name out there and see what kind of offers I can get.”
This past season, Pierce Bazil averaged 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while leading the Rockets to the Lincoln Public Schools championship and a 14-7 record.