Northeast's Bazil takes the Arizona route to a Northern Illinois basketball scholarship offer

COVID-19 has totally disrupted college basketball recruiting, especially at the lower and mid-range Division I level, and has caused both schools and players to think differently about the process.

Lincoln Northeast senior Pierce Bazil has taken an unconventional approach to it, and it appears to be paying off. The 6-foot-4 point guard, a first-team all-city and third-team Super-State selection this past season, picked up his first Division I scholarship offer on Thursday from Northern Illinois, which will be for the 2022-23 season.

For almost a month, Bazil has been taking his Northeast high school courses via Zoom while he trains and competes for the Arizona Select AAU basketball program based in Phoenix. Both he and his younger brother, 6-7 sophomore Porter Bazil, are staying with a close family friend in Phoenix who had connections with the program. They are both taking Northeast Zoom classes and playing AAU tournaments in Arizona and California this spring.

Porter Bazil picked up a Division I scholarship offer from Cal Poly the first week he was in Arizona.