Northeast seniors Bazil, Renard spark turnaround from Rockets' winless season their freshman year

Bazil and Renard are part of a group of four seniors whom Northeast coach Monte Ritchie credits for laying a foundation of success in the coming years for the program. Zach Moerer, a 6-3 shooting guard, is the Rockets’ top three-point threat and averages just under 10 points per game.

Another 6-3 senior, Jeremiah Collier, has been the starting quarterback the past two years for the Rockets’ football program, and the basketball team has benefited from his leadership on the court as well.

“They’ve all become better players and they’ve all worked extremely hard on their games,” said Ritchie, whose team opens A-6 district play at home Saturday against Millard South (5:30 p.m. tip).

“When your senior class does that, the younger guys in your program will follow their lead, they also get better and your program grows. We have a long ways to go to get where we want to be, but they’re a big reason why we’ve made the steps we have.”

While the COVID-19 shutdowns last spring and summer as well as this past November at the beginning of the high school season brought basketball to a halt in Lincoln, both Bazil and Renard continued their work on their own.