Northeast seniors Bazil, Renard spark turnaround from Rockets' winless season their freshman year

When the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team went 0-24 three seasons ago, who could’ve guessed the Rocket renaissance this season would be led by a skinny, 5-foot-9 freshman guard on the junior varsity team at the time and a 6-1 backup center on the freshman team that year who was more into soccer.
Things have changed immensely for Pierce Bazil and Connor Renard since their freshman season. Bazil is now a point guard who’s almost 6-4, and he’s developed into one of the best players in Lincoln, averaging 21.3 points per game along with five assists.
Renard went from freshman benchwarmer to varsity starter in a span of two years. The 6-7 Renard is averaging 13.2 points per contest and shooting 63% from the field, statistics boosted by a career-high 40 points in an 84-63 win at Norfolk on Friday when he sank 17 of 19 shots.
And the tradition-rich Rocket basketball program, complete with 41 state tournament appearances and 12 state championships, is in a much different place as well.
The team has lived up to this year’s theme on its poster, “Return that Tradition.”
The Rockets are 14-6 entering the postseason, their first winning season since the 2016-17 campaign. In three seasons, they’ve gone from winless when they were freshmen to going undefeated against the other five Lincoln public schools during the regular season and finishing 9-2 in the Heartland Athletic Conference regular season, good for second place behind fourth-ranked Lincoln Pius X.
Bazil and Renard are part of a group of four seniors whom Northeast coach Monte Ritchie credits for laying a foundation of success in the coming years for the program. Zach Moerer, a 6-3 shooting guard, is the Rockets’ top three-point threat and averages just under 10 points per game.
Another 6-3 senior, Jeremiah Collier, has been the starting quarterback the past two years for the Rockets’ football program, and the basketball team has benefited from his leadership on the court as well.
“They’ve all become better players and they’ve all worked extremely hard on their games,” said Ritchie, whose team opens A-6 district play at home Saturday against Millard South (5:30 p.m. tip).
“When your senior class does that, the younger guys in your program will follow their lead, they also get better and your program grows. We have a long ways to go to get where we want to be, but they’re a big reason why we’ve made the steps we have.”
While the COVID-19 shutdowns last spring and summer as well as this past November at the beginning of the high school season brought basketball to a halt in Lincoln, both Bazil and Renard continued their work on their own.
Bazil’s father, Austin, is the senior minister at Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln, which has a full gym on the premises. With other gyms across the city closed during the pandemic, the Rockets were able to get regular on-court sessions during the offseason to expand their games.
For Bazil, it was an opportunity to improve his ball-handling and passing skills, which were on full display Friday when he dished out a school-record 16 assists to help Renard net his 40 points.
Bazil’s ability to get to the rim and finish or get fouled and sink free throws has helped him post four games with 30 points or more, the season-high being the 35 he scored against Columbus in the opening round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Rockets had Jake Bard and Carson Busch at the guard spots a year ago, “so I was more of a wing my junior year,” Bazil said. “To colleges, a 6-2 or 6-3 point guard sounds a lot better than a 6-2 or 6-3 shooting guard.
“I knew I was going to have be more of a primary ball handler this season, so it was something I worked on a lot during the offseason,” said Bazil, who has Division II scholarship offers from Wayne State and Colorado Christian.
Renard has grown 6 inches since his freshman season, “and that’s when I decided maybe soccer wasn’t my thing,” said Renard, who has been a thrower on the track team since his sophomore year.
But he said the soccer he did play through his freshman year helped his quickness and footwork on the basketball court. Renard’s focus coming into the season was to improve his shooting touch around the basket and catching the ball in the post.
“I filled out a little more, gained 20 pounds over the summer, and that’s helped me handle the contact inside a little better,” Renard said. “Going from not starting as a freshman on the freshman team to starting varsity as a junior was a big jump, and it’s taken me time to get the confidence to play at that level.”
Northeast has been in the district finals the past two seasons, upsetting the top seed in the first round both years, but falling short of the state tournament. Bazil says the team’s top goal is to take it one step further, and it begins with getting past a Millard South team that pushed Northeast to overtime earlier this month before the Rockets prevailed 73-60.
“Everything we’ve done so far this season has been nice, but it’s not the end goal. They’re just stepping stones,” said Bazil, who had 34 points in the first meeting against the Patriots.
