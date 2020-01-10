Northeast boys break loose in fourth quarter to down Spartans

They say practice makes perfect.

After a week of practice without the interruption of a game, Lincoln Northeast’s boys basketball team was close to flawless Friday night in its 69-54 road win at Lincoln East.

The Rockets (5-6) shot 60 percent as a team (26 of 43), got key baskets every time East made a run, then clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter to produce a decisive 17-1 run.

“We haven’t had this many days in a row without a game since the beginning of the season, and it really gave us a chance to work on things and just get better,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team’s last game prior to Friday night was a win over Lincoln Southwest in the seventh place game of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Jan. 2. “We worked on a lot of toughness drills and just really locking down defensively, and it showed tonight only giving up 54 points.”

The Rockets (5-6) never trailed after a 6-0 run to start the second quarter gave them a 20-16 lead. Another 6-0 spurt to end the first half put Northeast up 37-30 at intermission before East closed the gap to 49-46 heading into the final eight minutes.