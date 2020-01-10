Northeast boys break loose in fourth quarter to down Spartans

They say practice makes perfect.
After a week of practice without the interruption of a game, Lincoln Northeast’s boys basketball team was close to flawless Friday night in its 69-54 road win at Lincoln East.
The Rockets (5-6) shot 60 percent as a team (26 of 43), got key baskets every time East made a run, then clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter to produce a decisive 17-1 run.
“We haven’t had this many days in a row without a game since the beginning of the season, and it really gave us a chance to work on things and just get better,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose team’s last game prior to Friday night was a win over Lincoln Southwest in the seventh place game of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament on Jan. 2. “We worked on a lot of toughness drills and just really locking down defensively, and it showed tonight only giving up 54 points.”
The Rockets (5-6) never trailed after a 6-0 run to start the second quarter gave them a 20-16 lead. Another 6-0 spurt to end the first half put Northeast up 37-30 at intermission before East closed the gap to 49-46 heading into the final eight minutes.
Northeast was clinging to a 52-50 advantage after East’s Jett Janssen connected on a left-handed jump hook in the lane with 5:25 left in the game. Pierce Bazil started the final Northeast flurry with a three-pointer on the next possession, part of a 21-point performance for the 6-foot-2 junior.
A layup by Bazil with 28 seconds left finished the rally, making it 69-51. A three-point play Janssen with 12.4 seconds remaining produced the final score. In between the Janssen field goals, the Spartans missed 10 straight shots and committed a pair of turnovers.
Northeast senior guard Jake Bard had seven of his 18 points in the final period. His senior teammate in the backcourt, Carson Busch, had 21 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field.
“When those three (Bard, Bazil and Busch) are moving the ball, they’re hard to stop,” Ritchie said. “They all hit big shots tonight, and they’ve earned the right to take those shots because of how hard they’ve worked.”
Junior guard Carter Glenn paced East (4-7) with 16 points, while the 6-5 Janssen, a Wayne State football recruit, added 12 and Pal Dak chipped in 11.
“We just couldn’t get enough stops on defense,” East coach Jeff Campbell said. “We were a possession away from tying or taking the lead a couple times in the fourth quarter, and we couldn’t get the stop we needed. And for us, like many other teams, our defense creates offense for us.”
Northeast is at top-ranked Lincoln Pius X Saturday (4:45 p.m.).
East girls 57, Northeast 36
The Class A No. 3 Spartans (9-1) sprinted to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back in posting their second win this season over No. 9 Northeast (5-5).
Seniors Charley Bovaird and Taylor Searcey led a balanced East scoring attack with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Searcey netted seven in the second quarter to help East take a 28-13 lead into intermission, while Bovaird had nine points in the second half. Ten Spartans scored in the game.
The Rockets, paced by McKenna Minter’s 14 points, never got close than the 15-point halftime deficit.
East and Northeast both face ranked opponent Saturday. The Spartans are at No. 4 Fremont (5:45 p.m.), while Northeast is at No. 2 Pius X (3 p.m.).