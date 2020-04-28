North Star's Williams tops NCA all-star boys basketball roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pair of Division I college signees and first-team Super-Staters – Oklahoma State-bound Donovan Williams of Lincoln North Star and Cal State-Fullerton recruit Latrell Wrightsell Jr. of Omaha Central – headline the players selected for the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) boys basketball all-star game scheduled for July.

Other Lincoln players in the contest will be Lincoln High third-team Super-Stater Jaxson Barber, Lincoln Christian Class C-1 all-stater Justin Bubak and Lincoln Pius X first-team all-city selection Kolbe Rada.

The other Division I players are a pair of second-team Super-Staters in Stanford recruit Max Murrell of Millard North and Nebraska-Omaha’s Jadin Booth of Omaha Westside.

The 52nd annual all-star game will be July 20 at 8 p.m. at North Star. Players will be divided into teams at a later date.