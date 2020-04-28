North Star's Williams tops NCA all-star boys basketball roster

A pair of Division I college signees and first-team Super-Staters – Oklahoma State-bound Donovan Williams of Lincoln North Star and Cal State-Fullerton recruit Latrell Wrightsell Jr. of Omaha Central – headline the players selected for the Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) boys basketball all-star game scheduled for July.
Other Lincoln players in the contest will be Lincoln High third-team Super-Stater Jaxson Barber, Lincoln Christian Class C-1 all-stater Justin Bubak and Lincoln Pius X first-team all-city selection Kolbe Rada.
The other Division I players are a pair of second-team Super-Staters in Stanford recruit Max Murrell of Millard North and Nebraska-Omaha’s Jadin Booth of Omaha Westside.
The 52nd annual all-star game will be July 20 at 8 p.m. at North Star. Players will be divided into teams at a later date.
Players: Joel Baker, Alliance; Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High; Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside; Justin Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Connor Creech, Hastings; Jasiya DeOllos, Scottsbluff; Ely Doble, Gretna; Jack Dotzler, Omaha Roncalli; Louis Fidler, Bellevue West; Carter Kingsbury, Ponca; Them Koang, Grand Island; Josh Lambert, Auburn; Jared Mattley, Papillion-La Vista South; Max Murrell, Millard North; Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X; Nick Saiz, Lexington; Jay Saunders, Omaha South; Trey Scheef, Wahoo; Noah Schutte, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge; Joey Skoff, Bellevue East; Seth Stroh, Kearney; Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star; Tyler Witt, Falls City Sacred Heart; Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central.
Coaches: Red head coach – Bruce Chubick Sr., Omaha South; assistant – Michael Baker, Alliance. Blue head coach – Duane Mendlik, Wisner-Pilger; assistant – Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!