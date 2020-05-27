North Star's Abdelkarim not letting basketball pandemic restrictions hold him back

+10 Boys basketball: The 2019-20 Super-State, all-state and honorable-mention honorees From the Capital City to Omaha to the panhandle — with stops in between — there's talent in every crevice of the state. Here's a closer look at the best.

Abdelkarim’s friend and Lincoln Northeast senior-to-be Pierce Bazil is there with him every day as well. Bazil’s father, Austin, is the senior minister at the church.

“We’ve played together since fifth grade,” Abdelkarim said of Bazil.

“He’s always trying to get me to come to Northeast and I’m always trying to get him at North Star,” Abdelkarim added, laughing.

It was a breakout junior season for Abdelkarim, who led the Navigators to a 7-3 record before Williams returned from a postseason ACL injury that sidelined him for eight months. After scoring 26 or more points in four games during December (including a career-high 33 in a win over Lincoln East), Abdelkarim finished the season averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his second straight season as a starter.

He doesn’t have any Division I scholarship offers right now, but has been in contact with South Dakota, Nebraska-Omaha, Missouri-Kansas City, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Colorado.

The left-hander’s ballhandling skills and ability to drive the lane and either kick out to an open jump shooter or finish himself set him apart.