North Star's Abdelkarim not letting basketball pandemic restrictions hold him back

The AAU season has been put on ice and the governor hasn’t shifted basketball onto the approved sports list like baseball, softball, volleyball, tennis and golf.
The COVID-19 pandemic has left Lincoln North Star senior Kwat Abdelkarim and many other potential Division I college basketball recruits across the country without a stage to prove to coaches they’re worthy of a scholarship.
And with the high school gyms and weight room facilities locked up in Lincoln, it makes it difficult for players like Abdelkarim to continue to get stronger, hone their skills and experience the game-type, live practice time needed to improve their basketball games.
But the 6-foot-3 point guard has managed to work around all that. He’s joining three other former North Star stars with Division I pedigree for daily sessions in the gym at Cross The Line Church in northeast Lincoln that are forcing Abdelkarim to raise his level.
“I’m lifting (weights) a lot and putting up a bunch of shots every day,” said Abdelkarim, who is joined in the gym by incoming Oklahoma State freshman and two-time Super-Stater Donovan Williams, Missouri-Kansas City sophomore-to-be Josiah Allick and former South Dakota player Triston Simpson, who averaged 11.8 points per game as a senior guard this past season for the Coyotes.
“We’ll do 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 type of stuff, and you’re bound to get better playing against guys like that.”
From the Capital City to Omaha to the panhandle — with stops in between — there's talent in every crevice of the state. Here's a closer look at the best.
Abdelkarim’s friend and Lincoln Northeast senior-to-be Pierce Bazil is there with him every day as well. Bazil’s father, Austin, is the senior minister at the church.
“We’ve played together since fifth grade,” Abdelkarim said of Bazil.
“He’s always trying to get me to come to Northeast and I’m always trying to get him at North Star,” Abdelkarim added, laughing.
It was a breakout junior season for Abdelkarim, who led the Navigators to a 7-3 record before Williams returned from a postseason ACL injury that sidelined him for eight months. After scoring 26 or more points in four games during December (including a career-high 33 in a win over Lincoln East), Abdelkarim finished the season averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game in his second straight season as a starter.
He doesn’t have any Division I scholarship offers right now, but has been in contact with South Dakota, Nebraska-Omaha, Missouri-Kansas City, North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Colorado.
The left-hander’s ballhandling skills and ability to drive the lane and either kick out to an open jump shooter or finish himself set him apart.
“The college coaches tell me they want to see me shoot the three-ball at a high level, that if I can do that, I’m a Division I player,” Abdelkarim said. “I’ve worked hard on my shot this spring and I think it’s more consistent. I just need the opportunity to show it in a game.
“I thought I’d have a big summer this year, but it looks like it’s not going to happen.”
When pandemic restrictions on the state level are finally lifted for basketball, Abdelkarim hopes high school team camps and summer leagues can still happen, perhaps in July. Without a summer AAU tournament slate, he will likely have to depend on his senior season with the Gators to land a Division I scholarship offer, which is what Williams and Allick did to eventually earn their spots.
“They showed it can be done,” Abdelkarim said.
