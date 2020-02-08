North Star's Williams scores 50 behind fourth-quarter burst, but Bellevue West holds on

BELLEVUE — A day after breaking a Lincoln North Star school record with 44 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast, Donovan Williams came right back and broke it again.

Despite trailing by 17 points entering the fourth quarter, Williams scored 25 points in that period alone — half of his game-high 50 points. The Class A No. 10 Navigators got within one point of No. 2 Bellevue West, but the Thunderbirds held on to win 91-88 in a wild and fast-paced game.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t feel like we lost, because either you win, or you learn,” Williams said. “We scored almost 90 points on probably the best team in the state and we haven’t scored near that all year, so I think it was a step forward.”

As soon as the game began, it became clear that it was going to be a high-scoring affair as both teams pushed the pace offensively. Williams scored 12 in the first quarter while Kwat Abdelkarim scored nine, and Bellevue West (16-2) went 5-6 from three-point range to take a 29-24 lead.

North Star (13-6) began the second quarter strong, tying the game at 31-31, but Bellevue West responded right back. Super-State guard Chucky Hepburn scored 11 second-quarter points as the Thunderbirds had nine different players record baskets in the first half.