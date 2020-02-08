North Star's Williams scores 50 behind fourth-quarter burst, but Bellevue West holds on

BELLEVUE — A day after breaking a Lincoln North Star school record with 44 points in a win over Lincoln Northeast, Donovan Williams came right back and broke it again.
Despite trailing by 17 points entering the fourth quarter, Williams scored 25 points in that period alone — half of his game-high 50 points. The Class A No. 10 Navigators got within one point of No. 2 Bellevue West, but the Thunderbirds held on to win 91-88 in a wild and fast-paced game.
“It’s one of those things where I don’t feel like we lost, because either you win, or you learn,” Williams said. “We scored almost 90 points on probably the best team in the state and we haven’t scored near that all year, so I think it was a step forward.”
As soon as the game began, it became clear that it was going to be a high-scoring affair as both teams pushed the pace offensively. Williams scored 12 in the first quarter while Kwat Abdelkarim scored nine, and Bellevue West (16-2) went 5-6 from three-point range to take a 29-24 lead.
North Star (13-6) began the second quarter strong, tying the game at 31-31, but Bellevue West responded right back. Super-State guard Chucky Hepburn scored 11 second-quarter points as the Thunderbirds had nine different players record baskets in the first half.
“Hats off to Bellevue West, they had guys step up that we didn’t think could make threes,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “I give them a lot of credit, and they played as well as I think they can offensively.”
Trailing 53-42 out of the break, Bellevue West pushed its lead to 17 points by the end of third quarter as Williams missed key minutes with foul trouble. Down 75-61, Williams proceeded to score North Star’s next 11 points as he cut the deficit to 77-72.
You have free articles remaining.
The two teams traded baskets during a wild final three minutes of the half, and Williams managed to trim the deficit down to 89-88 after hitting a deep three-pointer, one of his seven triples on the night.
“He had the zone tonight, and I’m not going to call that off. I’m going to let him shoot those shots,” Quattrocchi said.
With just eight seconds remaining, North Star fouled to send Hepburn to the line. Hepburn sank both his free throws, allowing Bellevue West to foul on the inbounds and keep North Star from shooting a three-pointer.
Four different Thunderbirds scored in double figures in the victory, led by Hepburn with 27 while Louis Fidler scored 17 and Frankie Fidler added 13 more.
While the Navigator comeback fell just short, Williams said the late-game effort showed him that North Star is right up there with the best teams in Class A.
“Teams like this won’t want to play us again, and no one will want to play us in districts because we do stuff like that,” he said.
North Star 66 girls, Bellevue West 58
North Star entered the fourth quarter tied 45-45, but Abby Kreiser’s game-high 24 points helped the Navigators improve to 6-13.
Dyvine Harris scored 11 points and Kinsley Ragland added 10 more while Siarra Roberts led Bellevue West with 16 points.