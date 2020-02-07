North Star's Williams, LNE's Minter set school records with 40-plus point outbursts

Williams scored eight points in less than three minutes, hitting the first two three-pointers he attempted in getting North Star (13-5) off to a 9-2 start. He had 11 points in the first quarter and 21 at halftime as the ‘Gators built a 41-25 margin by the break. Williams knocked down five three-pointers in the first 16 minutes.

“Northeast started in zone and left him wide open, and you can’t do that with Donovan,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team plays at No. 2 Bellevue West Saturday. “He got into a rhythm, then made some contested threes and got some things driving to the basket. He’s getting his shot and his explosiveness back at just the right time for us.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Guards Carson Busch and Pierce Bazil led the Rockets (7-12) with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Kwat Abdelkarim added 12 for the Gators.

“If they (North Star) shoot like they did in the first half, they’re going to win a lot of games,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose Rockets host No. 3 Millard North Saturday. “It’s kind of pick your poison with them. We wanted to try to keep them out of the lane and force them to hit shots from the perimeter, which they did.”

Northeast girls 52, North Star 50