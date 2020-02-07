North Star's Williams, LNE's Minter set school records with 40-plus point outbursts

Donovan Williams had no idea that Lincoln Northeast’s McKenna Minter had erupted for a school-record 40 points in the earlier girls basketball game Friday night at Lincoln North Star, leading the Rockets to a 52-50 win.
The North Star Super-State senior knew, however, that Kansas State men’s coach Bruce Weber was in the house to watch Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard who has picked up scholarship offers from the Wildcats, Texas and Oklahoma State since decommitting from Nebraska in December.
Williams made sure Weber’s trip up Highway 77 was worth it.
Williams shot down a school-record 44 points in leading the Class A No. 9 Navigators to a 73-53 home victory over the Rockets in the boys contest, clinching the six-team Lincoln Public Schools championship for the second straight year.
“I’m starting to get my rhythm back,” said Williams, who missed North Star’s first 10 games because of an ACL injury and surgery back in April. “I knew it would be a matter of time before I’d get back to knocking down shots, and it’s starting to show up now.
“I knew in warmups I might have a big game because I wasn’t missing,” he added. “I felt confident and there was a lot motivation trying to win the city (LPS) championship.”
Williams finished 13-of-25 from the field, 8-of-16 from beyond the three-point arc and 10-of-11 at the free throw line in surpassing his own school record of 43 points set two years ago against Fremont. He also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Williams scored eight points in less than three minutes, hitting the first two three-pointers he attempted in getting North Star (13-5) off to a 9-2 start. He had 11 points in the first quarter and 21 at halftime as the ‘Gators built a 41-25 margin by the break. Williams knocked down five three-pointers in the first 16 minutes.
“Northeast started in zone and left him wide open, and you can’t do that with Donovan,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team plays at No. 2 Bellevue West Saturday. “He got into a rhythm, then made some contested threes and got some things driving to the basket. He’s getting his shot and his explosiveness back at just the right time for us.”
Guards Carson Busch and Pierce Bazil led the Rockets (7-12) with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Kwat Abdelkarim added 12 for the Gators.
“If they (North Star) shoot like they did in the first half, they’re going to win a lot of games,” said Northeast coach Monte Ritchie, whose Rockets host No. 3 Millard North Saturday. “It’s kind of pick your poison with them. We wanted to try to keep them out of the lane and force them to hit shots from the perimeter, which they did.”
Northeast girls 52, North Star 50
Minter, a Seton Hall guard recruit, scored 20 of her team’s 27 points in the second half and all 12 in the fourth quarter to help the Rockets (10-8) wipe out a five-point deficit in the final period to win their fifth straight game.
North Star (5-13) had taken a 47-42 lead on a fast break layup by Abby Krieser with 3:40 left in the game. The 5-8 Minter then went on a personal 7-0 run to put Northeast ahead to stay.
The senior converted a three-point play nine seconds after Krieser’s basket, scored on a layup after a steal, then hit another layup after a North Star turnover to make it 49-47 with 2:45 left.
“Our shots weren’t falling, so this was what my teammates needed me to do tonight,” Minter said. “This was a little different because I look to pass first, but under the circumstances, this was what I had to do. My teammates gave me great passes and great screens.”
Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya called Minter’s school record “a huge accomplishment."
“For her to make history and hit countless crucial baskets in a win makes it all that much better,” the coach added. “She’s an athlete who’s a fierce competitor and fearless.”
Junior guard Kylie Shottenkirk paced the Gators with 17 points, while teammates Krieser and Kinsley Ragland added nine each.