North Star graduate Donovan Williams transferring to Pacific

  • 0
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 1.31

Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams (left) drives the ball up court against Lincoln Southwest's Ben Hunzeker (right) in the first half Jan. 31, 2020, at Lincoln North Star. 

 Journal Star file photo

Donovan Williams will be hitting the hardwood in California beginning next season.

After spending his first two seasons at Oklahoma State, the Lincoln North Star graduate announced Wednesday night in Instagram that he is transferring to play basketball at Pacific.

Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in nine games last season for the Cowboys, averaging 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest. He played in only six games as a freshman before a knee injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Williams entered the transfer portal two days after the end of the Cowboys' season.

