North Star adds 'another piece of the puzzle' with Williams' return against Southeast Tuesday

Williams was cleared to begin practice a little over two weeks ago. Quattrocchi said Williams’ minutes will be limited both at Southeast and at home against No. 8 Papillion-La Vista on Saturday as he adjusts to game-type intensity and physicality.

“Last year we played him 30-32 minutes in the games we really needed him,” the coach said of Williams. “He’ll be somewhere in the 20s against Southeast.”

Williams spent much of the offseason in the weight room. He now bench presses almost 300 pounds, strength that should be beneficial when he goes with perhaps the best weapon he possesses — driving to the basket and finishing at the rim.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It will also complement the length Williams brings defensively and help him become a bigger force rebounding.

He’s also spent a lot of time honing his three-point shot the last few months as his knee healed.

“Donovan’s been in the gym every morning at 7:30 shooting, so that part of his game is still there,” Quattrocchi said.

Williams, a Nebraska recruit until last month, said his main focus will be on making a seamless transition to a squad that’s already established itself in the first five weeks of the season. Victories are a bigger priority than individual statistics.