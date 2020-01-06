North Star adds 'another piece of the puzzle' with Williams' return against Southeast Tuesday

Lincoln North Star’s boys basketball team is well ahead of last year’s pace when the Navigators started 4-5 but won 10 of their last 12 games to land a spot in the Class A state tournament semifinals.
And they’ve been able to go 6-3 in December, reach the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game and nail down the No. 5 spot in Class A this week without the services of Super-State senior guard Donovan Williams.
Two of the losses are to No. 1 Lincoln Pius X with the third to No. 3 Creighton Prep in overtime on the road without post players Jared Lopez and Jake Seip.
The 6-foot-5, four-star national college recruit — who also added a scholarship offer from Texas last week — is finally ready for his first game since April when he tore his ACL and underwent knee surgery. It will happen Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) on the road against another 6-3 team, Lincoln Southeast.
Bringing in a player who averaged 21 points per game last season to a lineup that already has four players averaging in double figures keeps Gators coach Tony Quattrocchi pondering all the possibilities.
“This is a little like starting our season over with Donovan coming back,” Quattrocchi said. “We’ve gotten great contributions from our guys leading up to this point, and we want that to continue. Hopefully adding Donovan will make those guys even more effective.”
Williams was cleared to begin practice a little over two weeks ago. Quattrocchi said Williams’ minutes will be limited both at Southeast and at home against No. 8 Papillion-La Vista on Saturday as he adjusts to game-type intensity and physicality.
“Last year we played him 30-32 minutes in the games we really needed him,” the coach said of Williams. “He’ll be somewhere in the 20s against Southeast.”
Williams spent much of the offseason in the weight room. He now bench presses almost 300 pounds, strength that should be beneficial when he goes with perhaps the best weapon he possesses — driving to the basket and finishing at the rim.
It will also complement the length Williams brings defensively and help him become a bigger force rebounding.
He’s also spent a lot of time honing his three-point shot the last few months as his knee healed.
“Donovan’s been in the gym every morning at 7:30 shooting, so that part of his game is still there,” Quattrocchi said.
Williams, a Nebraska recruit until last month, said his main focus will be on making a seamless transition to a squad that’s already established itself in the first five weeks of the season. Victories are a bigger priority than individual statistics.
“We’re going to stick to what we’ve been doing in practice,” Williams said. “We’re moving the ball well, and everybody’s been getting opportunities (to score). I’m just another piece of the puzzle. I think this is going to make it much easier for us to score against other teams since we’ve got multiple threats and they can’t stop all of us.”
Three starters on last year’s state tournament team have raised their level of play, a group headlined by 6-3 junior point guard Kwat Abdelkarim, who’s averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
The other two guards are also threats — 6-1 junior Josh Brown is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, while three-point shooting specialist, 6-0 senior Luke Juracek, is scoring just under 12 points a contest.
Lopez, a 6-3 senior, is averaging 11.4 points per game inside for the Gators.
“I’m still going to be super-aggressive when Donovan’s back, but when the game gets close in the fourth quarter, obviously he’s (Williams) going to take over,” Abdelkarim said. “I think it should be easier for other people to score with him being in the game because the defense is going to be zoned in on him.”
Against the Knights, Williams will likely get matched up against athletic 6-4 junior standout Ajantae Hogan, who averages 18.2 points per game. Two other Knights also average double figures — 6-2 senior Max Renn (11.6) and 6-3 junior McGinness Schneider (10.8).