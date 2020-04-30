You are the owner of this article.
Norris hires Motz as boys basketball coach
Norris hires Motz as boys basketball coach

Jimmy Motz

Lincoln Northeast graduate Jimmy Motz takes over as Norris boys basketball coach.

 Columbus Telegram file photo

Norris has hired Columbus head boys basketball coach Jimmy Motz to the same position beginning next season.

Motz, a former Lincoln Northeast Super-Stater and Creighton player, previously coached at Sterling and Central City before taking a social studies and coaching position at Columbus in 2015.

He has guided teams to four state tournament appearances in his 13-year career, including a Class D-2 state championship in 2009 at Sterling and a third place finish by the Jets in 2011.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join the Norris community and to continue to build the Titan basketball brand,” Motz said in a statement. “It is a chance to teach and coach in a progressive school district with several resources and great community support.”

Motz replaces Matt Shelsta, who took the Norfolk head coaching job earlier this month. In his second season, Shelsta led the Titans to the Class B state tournament this past winter.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

