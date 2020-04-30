Norris hires Motz as boys basketball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Norris has hired Columbus head boys basketball coach Jimmy Motz to the same position beginning next season.

Motz, a former Lincoln Northeast Super-Stater and Creighton player, previously coached at Sterling and Central City before taking a social studies and coaching position at Columbus in 2015.

He has guided teams to four state tournament appearances in his 13-year career, including a Class D-2 state championship in 2009 at Sterling and a third place finish by the Jets in 2011.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to join the Norris community and to continue to build the Titan basketball brand,” Motz said in a statement. “It is a chance to teach and coach in a progressive school district with several resources and great community support.”

Norfolk tabs former Norris coach Shelsta as new boys basketball leader Matt Shelsta, who coached at Norris the past two seasons, is moving on to Norfolk.

Motz replaces Matt Shelsta, who took the Norfolk head coaching job earlier this month. In his second season, Shelsta led the Titans to the Class B state tournament this past winter.

