Norris finds groove with 9-0 run to take control in win over Elkhorn

FIRTH — The Norris boys basketball team didn’t do a whole lot in the first quarter as it methodically settled into its third game in six days.
But when the second quarter rolled around Saturday and Norris saw a tied game against a conference opponent, the Titans kicked into gear quickly. Senior Trey Deveaux completed a three-point play, and seniors Brayson Mueller and CJ Hood both knocked down three-pointers as Norris also forced a pair of turnovers on the defensive end.
The 9-0 run took less than a minute, but it put control of the game firmly in the Titans’ hands as Class B No. 3 Norris defeated No. 2 Elkhorn 55-36.
“We’ve got great seniors that have played a lot of ball and they came out and established the tone today,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said. “We made that run and you could just tell the energy was contagious.”
The offensive explosion was part of an 11-1 run as Norris (6-0) took a 24-14 lead at halftime. The Titans held Elkhorn (5-2) scoreless for over 4 minutes to end the first half, and the Antlers didn’t score again until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter. Before the end of the nearly 9-minute scoreless run, Norris’ lead had grown to 18 points.
Eight different players scored for Elkhorn, Colton Uhing leading the way with nine points, but the Antlers also committed 15 turnovers and shot 12-for-39 (30.7%) from the floor against Norris' tough defense.
Meanwhile, the Titans also had to break though Elkhorn’s aggressive 1-3-1 defense with the lanky 6-foot-6 Uhing at the top of the key. Deveaux and Hood made some contested buckets in the paint, finishing with 14 and nine points, respectively, but Mueller was Norris’ best offensive weapon in breaking the Elkhorn zone.
Playing mostly along the baseline, Mueller went 6-for-9 from three-point range, leading all players with 22 points.
“I thought CJ (Hood) and Trey (Deveaux) did a good job in the post of catching, making some plays and facing up their defenders,” Motz said. “We’ve seen a lot of 1-3-1 the last couple games and our guys are getting more comfortable seeing those looks.”
The Titans shot 18-for-44 (41%) in their third victory over a top-10 foe this season. All five of Norris’ starters scored, and with Deveaux, Hood and Mueller all averaging double-digit scoring this season, there’s plenty for the Titans to be happy about with a 6-0 start.
“We had contributions from everybody today, and I think that’s the good sign of our group; on any given night someone can step up and make something happen,” Motz said.