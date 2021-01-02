Norris finds groove with 9-0 run to take control in win over Elkhorn

FIRTH — The Norris boys basketball team didn’t do a whole lot in the first quarter as it methodically settled into its third game in six days.

But when the second quarter rolled around Saturday and Norris saw a tied game against a conference opponent, the Titans kicked into gear quickly. Senior Trey Deveaux completed a three-point play, and seniors Brayson Mueller and CJ Hood both knocked down three-pointers as Norris also forced a pair of turnovers on the defensive end.

The 9-0 run took less than a minute, but it put control of the game firmly in the Titans’ hands as Class B No. 3 Norris defeated No. 2 Elkhorn 55-36.

“We’ve got great seniors that have played a lot of ball and they came out and established the tone today,” Norris coach Jimmy Motz said. “We made that run and you could just tell the energy was contagious.”

The offensive explosion was part of an 11-1 run as Norris (6-0) took a 24-14 lead at halftime. The Titans held Elkhorn (5-2) scoreless for over 4 minutes to end the first half, and the Antlers didn’t score again until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter. Before the end of the nearly 9-minute scoreless run, Norris’ lead had grown to 18 points.